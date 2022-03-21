Embolotherapy Market Size, Emerging Trends, Opportunities and Forecast By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevelance of chronic diseases & increasing demand for minimially invasive procedures are some key factors driving embolotherapy market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Embolotherapy Market size reached USD 3.50 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, peripheral artery disease, and neurological disorders among others is a key factor driving global embolotherapy market revenue growth.

Steady transition towards minimally invasive procedures from invasive open surgical procedures is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the global embolotherapy market. Increasing demand for image-guided minimally invasive interventions have not only broadened the scope of vascular pathologies that can be treated, but has also resulted in reduction of post-operative morbidity compared to open surgical techniques.

The study on the Global Embolotherapy Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Embolotherapy market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Embolotherapy industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Embolotherapy industry.

The Global Embolotherapy Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Top competitors of the Embolotherapy Market profiled in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Terumo Medical Corporation, Penumbra Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Kaneka Corporation, and Stryker Corporation.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Embolic Agents

Liquid Embolic Agents

Microspheres

Embolization Coils

Detachable Coils

Pushable Coils

Detachable Balloons

Embolic Plug Systems

Support Devices

Microcatheters

Guidewires

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transcatheter Arterial Embolization

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization

Transcatheter Chemoembolization

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cancer

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Neurological Disease

Urological & Nephrological Disorders

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Analysis of the Embolotherapy Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Embolotherapy market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Embolotherapy business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Embolotherapy market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Embolotherapy market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients.

