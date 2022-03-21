Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Implantable cardioverter defibrillator market revenue growth is driven by rising focus on public-access defibrillators & training & awareness programs on ICDs

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) market size is expected to reach USD 8.81 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market for implantable cardioverter defibrillators is growing due to an increase in prevalence of cardiac diseases. Surge in risk factors such as obesity and rise in sedentary lifestyle are other key factors driving the growth of ICD market.

The study on the Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator industry.

The Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market report provides full coverage of the companies' data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials.

Top competitors of the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market profiled in the report include:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, Medtronic PLC, LivaNova PLC, MicroPort, Sorin Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., and Physio-Control, Inc. Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transvenous ICD

Single Chamber ICD

Dual Chamber ICD

CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy-defibrillator)

Subcutaneous ICD

End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Regional Analysis of the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market.

