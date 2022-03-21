Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market See Huge Growth & Profitable Business During the Forecast Period 2021-2028
HPV Testing Segment by Type to Hold Largest Share of Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market During 2021–2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Service Provider,” the market is projected to reach US$ 7,165.92 million by 2028 from US$ 5,141.25 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
Cancer has emerged as a leading cause of death across the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer was the first leading cause of death in the people of below 70 years in 183 countries and fourth leading cause of death in 123 countries worldwide in 2019. In addition, according to data published by the WHO in March 2021, ~10 million deaths occurred in 2020 due to different cancer types. The rising incidence of cervical cancer among women worldwide drives the cervical cancer diagnostic testing market growth. According to the WHO, more than 270,000 deaths of women are recorded due to cervical cancer each year. Cervical cancer mortality rates are greater in low-income countries due to the late diagnosis of the disease. The market is predicted to grow in the coming years due to the increasing acceptance of cervical cancer diagnostic tests for the early detection of the disease.
Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Abbott; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated; QIAGEN; Hologic, Inc.; DYSIS Medical Inc.; Femasys Inc.; Guided Therapeutics, Inc; Cooper Companies, Inc.; and BD are among the leading companies operating in the cervical cancer diagnostic testing market.
Based on type, the cervical cancer diagnostic testing market is segmented into PAP testing, HPV testing, colposcopy, cervical biopsies, cystoscopy, and others. In 2021, the PAP testing segment held the largest share of the market. However, the HPV testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028.
The cervical cancer diagnostic testing market is bifurcated on the basis of type and service provider. Based on type, the market is segmented into PAP testing, HPV testing, colposcopy, cervical biopsies, cystoscopy, and others. Based on service provider, the cervical cancer diagnostic testing market is segmented into diagnostics and research laboratories, hospitals and clinics, specialty clinics, and home care services.
In terms of geography, the cervical cancer diagnostic testing market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of APAC), the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Rest of MEA), and South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of SCAM)
There are over 100 HPV strains, and 13 of which are high-risk or carcinogenic. The active gene - E6 or E7 - determines whether an HPV strain is high or low risk. E6 binds to p53, causing proteolytic destruction. E7, on the other hand, binds to retinoblastoma; the binding displaces previously attached transcription factors, resulting in the cell cycle being stopped and apoptosis regulation being inhibited. The HPV test detects human papillomavirus in cervical cells. Other screening approaches employed in low-resource areas of developing countries are HPV DNA testing and visual inspection. Cervical screening on a regular basis aids in an early detection of cervical cancer, lowering the mortality rate from the disease. Every three years, all women between the ages of 21 and 65 are advised to have a Pap test, and women between the ages of 30 and 65 are advised to have both a Pap and an HPV test. In terms of revenue, this type dominated the cervical cancer screening market in 2021, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.
The increasing prevalence of cancer has created burden on the healthcare systems across the world. According to International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the global burden of new cancer cases is estimated to reach ~ 27.5 million by 2040, and the disease is likely to be a cause of ~163 million deaths by that year. Factors such as lifestyle changes, smoking, reduced physical activities, and uncertain health and climatic conditions are would lead to even greater burden of cancer in the world in the coming years.
