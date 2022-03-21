Steady Growth of the Aerospace & Defense Industry to Fuel Sales of High Temperature Coatings – Fact.MR Survey
Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of High Temperature Coatings to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19.
The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of High Temperature Coatings. The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of High Temperature Coatings Market across various industries and regions.
The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of High Temperature Coatings market. This report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.
This report sheds light on key dynamics of High Temperature Coatings, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of High Temperature Coatings Market.
High Temperature Coatings Market Segmentation by Category
- Application
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Coil Coatings
Petrochemical
Marine
Metal Processing
Stoves & Grills
Other Applications
- Resin
Epoxy
Silicone
Polyester
Acrylic
Alkyd
Other Resin Types
- Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Key Takeaways from High Temperature Coatings Market Study
- Surge in demand for epoxy high temperature coatings to bolster growth of manufacturers.
- Rise in requirement from aerospace & defense and automotive industries to fuel sales of high temperature coatings.
- China and Japan to remain among the fastest-growing markets.
- Asia Pacific to maintain its lead in the global market, followed by Europe and North America.
- The United States to hold a major share in the North America market.
- Germany remains the epicenter of the high temperature coatings market in Europe.
“With demand from key end-use industries such as automotive, stoves & grills, metal processing, and others skyrocketing, high temperature coating manufacturers are resorting to consolidation as a key for better inventions in order to increase their sales footprint,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Rise in Demand from Automotive Industry Fuelling Sales
With increase in requirement for automotive and diesel engines to run cleaner and more efficiently than ever before, the need for thermal management and high temperature-resistant coatings is rising rapidly. High temperature coatings are an integral part of the automotive sector, as they are required in various applications such as-
Electrical components which are sensitive to high temperature
Intake manifolds
Exhaust manifolds
Exhaust gaskets
As a result, steady growth of the automotive industry is working in favor of stakeholders in the high temperature coatings industry. According to a report titled “Automotive Industry Spotlight”, published by Select USA, the United States has one of the largest automotive industries in the world, while in 2018, U.S. light vehicle sales reached 17.2 million units. This implies higher demand for high temperature coatings over the coming years.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
- Which are the top companies operating in the high temperature coatings market?
Some of the top companies competing in the global high temperature coatings landscape are Akzo Nobel NV, Aremco Products, Inc., Belzona International Ltd., and The Valspar Corporation.
- Which are some of the lucrative markets for high temperature coatings?
China, The United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, and a few others are lucrative markets for high temperature coatings.
- Which is a highly sought-after resin for high temperature coatings?
Presently, epoxy high temperature coatings are the mostly sought-after in terms of resin, and are expected to keep leading over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.
- Which are some key applications of high temperature coatings?
Presently, some key industries demanding high temperature coatings are aerospace & defense, automotive, coil coatings, and petrochemicals.
More Valuable Insights on High Temperature Coatings Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of High Temperature Coatings, Sales and Demand of High Temperature Coatings, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
