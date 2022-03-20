EU and Canada lay the foundations for free movement of architects

Canada | Brussels, 21 May 2022

On 10 March, the EU and Canada concluded the negotiations for a ’Mutual Recognition Agreement’ (MRA) on the professional qualifications of architects. This agreement will remove most of the bureaucratic obstacles for EU architects seeking to provide their services in Canada, and vice-versa, allowing them to work almost as freely as they would at home.

Once the MRA comes into effect, architects meeting certain qualification- and experience-based criteria will have their qualifications recognised by the European and Canadian authorities.

Both EU and Canadian architects will have to register with the local authorities to get permission to work, while EU architects in Canada will additionally have to complete a one-off 10-hour course.