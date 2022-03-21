Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Issues Statement on Death of 2 State Troopers

Governor Tom Wolf issued the following statement on the death of two Pennsylvania state troopers and a civilian who were fatally struck during a traffic stop early this morning in Philadelphia:

Frances and I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of these two state troopers and the individual they were assisting. 

This tragedy is a reminder that our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day, and we Pennsylvanians are grateful for the men and women who protect us and our communities. 

Frances and I are praying for the loved ones of these courageous troopers, the civilian they were assisting and for the Pennsylvania State Police.

