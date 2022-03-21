DNA Origami Market to Forecast Period, Notes Emergen Research Study.

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing application of DNA origami in developing robust drug delivery systems, efficient engineering of nanoscale structure of complex nanorobots.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global DNA Origami Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global DNA Origami market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the DNA Origami market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall DNA Origami industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global DNA Origami industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

DNA origami uses a very long strand DNA called the scaffold strand which is held together in the desired configuration through simple base-pairing with hundreds of short staple strand oligonucleotides. DNA origami is extensively used to construct nanorobots and other structures for fluorescence studies, enzyme-substrate interactions, drug delivery, and light and energy studies, among others. Nanorobots can carry gold, silver, or other nanoparticles to enable study of the interactions between various molecules and their workings. Origami structures can also be designed to for efficient delivery of enzymes to their substrate or halt the interaction. One of the most promising therapeutic applications of DNA origami is drug delivery wherein drugs are encased by origami structures before administration into desired cells.

DNA origami structures efficiently target cancer cells and improve survival rate of the patient. DNA origami has broadened the scope of DNA nanotechnology based on the programmed assembly of branched DNA junctions. Increasing research and development activities to develop feasible drug delivery systems and create dynamic nanostructures is another key factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

However, DNA origami technique is cost- and time-intensive, which is a key factor expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period. In addition, lack of knowledge regarding DNA origami and unavailability of user-friendly and robust design for DNA origami is also expected to hamper adoption of this technique and restrain market growth going ahead.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The virus outbreak and social distancing norms and restrictions severely disrupted the overall business landscape and operations worldwide.

COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns have resulted in several countries shutting down airports, ports, and commercial and domestic transportation. This had impacted manufacturing activities and operations globally and took a toll on the economy of various countries.

Sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity caused a slowdown in manufacturing, production, import/export, and other sectors and also resulted in employment loss to a major extent.

Supply impacts were further compounded due to challenges on the demand-side owing to reduced disposable income, depleting savings, and increased concerns and uncertainties.

Emergence of variants of the virus and rise in infection rates during the initial waves and subsequent lockdowns has severely impacted operations and disrupted supply chains.

Single-stranded Scaffold DNA Segment to Register Significant Revenue Growth:

Single-stranded scaffold DNA segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributed to increasing availability of different lengths of single-stranded DNA scaffold for different experiments.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

DNA Technologies IDT

Tilibit Nanosystems

Eurofins Genomics

Twist Bioscience Corporation

GATTAquant DNA Technologies

Dietz Lab

ADINA R&D, Inc.

Technalia

Kosuri Lab

Cees Dekkar Lab

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global DNA origami market on the basis of type, structure, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Single-stranded Scaffold DNA

Folding Kits

Staple Strand Oligos

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Static

Active

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Nanorobots and Fluorescence Studies

Enzyme-substrate Studies

Studies of Molecular Motors

Light, Energy, and Microscopy Studies

DNA Origami Drug Delivery

Biosensors

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

