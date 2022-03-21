Tissue Sectioning Market Size is forecasted to reach US$ 904.86 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2028

Tissue Sectioning Market

Introduction of Innovative Products to be Prominent Trend in Tissue Processing Systems Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on "Tissue Sectioning Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Geography," the market is projected to reach US$ 904.86 million by 2028 from US$ 580.29 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments in the market. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising awareness of personalized medicines are boosting the tissue sectioning market growth. However, the high cost of diagnosis, the lack of skilled professionals, and challenges in the medical device industry hamper the market's growth.

The global tissue processing systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. North America held the largest market share in 2019. In North America, the US is the largest market for tissue processing systems. The growth of the region is attributed to the presence of key market players and their product development efforts. In addition, the escalating prevalence of cancer is further contributes to the tissue processing systems market growth in North America.

Tissue Sectioning Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biogenex Laboratories, Sakura FinetekUsa, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Ag, Avantor, Milestone Medical, Leica Biosystems (Danaher Corporation), and Miltenyi Biotec are among the key companies in the tissue processing systems market.

Based on technology, the tissue sectioning market is segmented into automatic, semiautomatic, and manual. The automatic segment would account for the largest market share in 2021. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The advantages of an automated system compared with traditional manual sectioning are the invariable thickness, uniform orientation, and fewer tissue-sectioning artifacts. Sectioning using an automatic microtome enables many faster features for study and analysis in light microscopy histology, spectroscopy, electron microscopy, and botanical microtomy. Different cutting mode operations like single, interval, multi, and continuous provide high throughput serial sectioning. The rising adoption of automatic microtome in diagnostics, medicine, and other research purposes is expected to drive the tissue sectioning technology segment during the forecast period.

Tissue sectioning is a procedure that involves cutting tissues into thin sections so that they can be placed on a slide and then mounted under a microscope for study. It is used to examine the tissue to detect any abnormalities or disease conditions. It is employed in histology laboratories, science laboratories, and other settings. Frozen sectioning and paraffin sectioning are the two types of tissue sectioning. It is used to detect breast nodules to determine whether a mastectomy is necessary and to treat congenital megacolon in children and newborns.

Many players operating in tissue processing systems market are developing and launching new products. The new product launch strategy helps the companies to expand their geographic reach and capacity to cater to a large number of customers. In October 2016, US-based Sakura Finetek launched Tissue-Tek VIP 6 AI—the latest generation of the gold standard VIP Tissue Processor. The Tissue-Tek VIP 6 AI offers next-level reliability and safety compared to the Tissue-Tek VIP processors, and it is a great choice for high-quality tissue processing, which enables easy and accurate diagnosis. Similarly, Milestone Medical, headquartered in Italy, launched its MAGNUS tissue processor at the 2019 Chinese Society of Pathology meeting in Zhengzhou; the MAGNUS is a patented hybrid tissue processing technology that does not require paraffin transfers, which saves time and potential blockages. MAGNUS runs urgent biopsies in fully automated, short, and continuous loading processes. Such developments and launches of new products are likely to favor the market growth in the coming years.

Tissue processing occurs between tissue fixation and the embedding as well as the sectioning of the paraffin blocks. Tissue processing is used in the preparation of the tissue for microscopic analysis by putting the tissue in a solid medium. Tissue processing helps to provide very thin and high-quality slices mounted on the glass slides and properly stained to indicate normal and abnormal structures.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the tissue processing systems market:

Oct-2020 BioGenex, a pioneer in automated staining solution provider for cancer diagnostics announces a new benchtop fully automated system - NanoMtrx 100 in the 45th NSH 2019 Annual Symposium/Convention held at New Orleans, LA.

Sep-2020 Sakura Finetek USA, Inc. announced the launch of two new laser-printable tissue cassettes, expanding the Tissue-Tek Paraform Sectionable Cassette System for AutoTEC a120 Automated Embedding Systems.

Mar-2020 Agilent Technologies Inc. and Visiopharm reported a co-marketing arrangement. The announcement occurs at the USCAP 109th Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, CA, from February 29 to March 5, 2020.

Sep-2018 Roche agreed with GE Healthcare to develop an integrated digital diagnostics network to improve oncology and critical care.

Sep-2018 Leica Biosystems announced the global launch of the HistoCore SPECTRA Workstation, which combines the HistoCore SPECTRA ST stainer with the new HistoCore SPECTRA CV cover slipper for an all-in-one platform that enhances productivity and diagnostic trust in large-volume pathology laboratories by providing exceptionally high performance and consistent quality staining.

