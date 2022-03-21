Middle East & Africa Hypochlorite Bleaches Market to Worth USD 0.34 Billion by (2021-2028) | Middle East & Africa Hypochlorite Bleaches Industry CAGR of 3.5%

Companies covered in middle east & africa hypochlorite bleaches market are Tosoh Asia Pte. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Texas, U.S.), Olin Corporation (Missouri, U.S.), DUBI CHEM MARINE INTERNATIONAL (Fujairah, UAE), Fujairah Chemical (Fujairah, UAE), Union Chlorine L.L.C. (Abu Dhabi, UAE), Sharjah Chemicals (Sharjah, UAE), Al Ghaith Industries LLC (Abu Dhabi, UAE), Trice Chemicals (Ras Al Khaimah, UAE), NCP Chlorchem (Kempton Park, South Africa), Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited (Mumbai, India) and more players profiled.

The Middle East & Africa hypochlorite bleaches market size was USD 0.25 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 0.26 billion in 2021 to USD 0.34 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Robust demand for bleaches from water purification sectors and rising environmental concerns are likely to fuel industry development.

Hypochlorite bleaches are used to disinfect water and surfaces. The rising adoption of bleach from the water purification sector is expected to propel its demand. The rising awareness of effective sanitization and better products is expected to bolster the product demand. Further, substantial government investments in the research and development of better products and rising environmental concerns are expected to boost market development. These factors may propel the market progress in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact

Strong Demand for Cleaning Products and Disinfectants to Foster Industry Development

This market is expected to grow positively during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the strong demand for cleaning products and disinfectants. The sudden spike in COVID infections led to the adoption of disinfectants and cleaning products from hospitals, households, and water treatment plants, thereby fueling hypochlorite sales. Further, manufacturers' adoption of online retail may enable them to reach a wider audience and balance costs during the pandemic. These factors may propel market development during the pandemic.

Segments

Product, End-Use, and Country are Studied

By product

sodium hypochlorite

calcium hypochlorite

lithium hypochlorite

potassium hypochlorite

As per end-use

water purification

pulp & paper

textiles

pharmaceuticals

food, home & personal care

Country-wise it is categorized into GCC, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Robust Demand for Bleach from Wastewater and Water Treatment Applications to Fuel Market Progress

Hypochlorite is extensively used in wastewater and water treatment plants due to its effectiveness and cleaning abilities. Its ability to kill several bacteria, viruses, and fungi is expected to increase its adoption from consumers. Increased spending capacity and rising awareness regarding infection spread may propel sales of hypochlorite bleaches. The rapid development of the water treatment and wastewater sectors in urban areas is expected to increase the product adoption. Furthermore, rising consumer demand for clean water from consumers may foster industry growth. These factors may propel the Middle East & Africa hypochlorite bleaches market growth.

However, strict environmental regulations for the use of bleaches are expected to hinder the market’s progress.

Country Insights

Robust Demand for Bleaches from Cleaning Products Industry to Boost Growth in GCC

GCC is projected to dominate the Middle East & Africa hypochlorite bleaches market share due to the rising demand for bleaches from the cleaning products industry. The market in GCC stood at USD 0.07 billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising adoption of hypochlorite for household disinfectants may bolster its sales. These factors may boost the market growth.

In South Africa, the rising focus on the purification of water and wastewater treatment is expected to enhance the adoption of hypochlorite bleach. Furthermore, the emergence of advanced cleaning and water treatment technologies may bolster industry growth.

Competitive Landscape

Development of Innovative and Improved Cleaning Solutions to Boost Market Position

Prominent companies develop innovative and technologically advanced products that enhance cleaning to boost their market position. For example, Central Electro Chemical Research Institute’s researchers developed a zero-emission and lower cost solution to produce sodium hypochlorite on-site electrochemical production. This strategy may enable them to produce effective cleaning and boost bleach adoption. Further, heavy investments in the research and development of advanced cleaning technologies may help companies boost their annual revenues.

Industry Development

June 2021- Ukraine informed the World Trade Organization’s Committee about its launch of a safeguard investigation in sodium hypochlorite on May 27, 2021. The investigation shall assess if the increasing imports and exports shall affect the domestic sector.

