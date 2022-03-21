How can technology help China survive the pandemic？
4 ways marketing in China about how technology can help China survive the pandemic?CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China focus on its tech as COVID cases emerges. As the rest of the world tried to deal with the pandemic in their own ways, the Chinese government deployed their pre-existing technological solutions with little adjustment.
1.Quick application of QR code
To curb the spread of the virus, citizens were assigned a QR code based on their recent activity. The green codes generated in WeChat and Alipay indicate that the individual is not at risk, while the amber and red codes indicate that a person may have been exposed to the new coronavirus. Recently, people’s vaccination status has also been shown on the health code.
Domatter(a Chinese company) hold the belief that China is one of the few countries that can use technology to minimize severe illness and mortality in China
2.Consumer services at their fingertips
The Chinese have no problem stocking up on essentials, as China’s e-commerce platforms have been equipped to handle a surge in online orders, thanks to supply chains and logistics that have developed during many shopping festival
3.Impact on Internet Use
Since the outbreak, more than 70% of Chinese millennials said they have shifted from “buying only for themselves” to “buying necessities for the whole family”. This could suggest that young, digitally-savvy people are helping the elder stock up on supplies. Helping their parents get online and shop online may have contributed to the surge in Chinese internet users.
With marketing in China in high-tech driven better and better,Domatters can serve their client more efficiently
4.Revitalize the economy online
Once China eased its lockdown in the spring of 2020, China kicked off the spring with an online shopping festival aimed at boosting the national economy. Digital coupons are also distributed to citizens via WeChat and Alipay, which can then be redeemed for discounts.
The map shows the provinces of Mainland China ranked in order of GDP and the closest equivalent foreign country by GDP，Marketing in China，China became the 2nd largest in the world in 2011 and is forecast to become the world’s largest economy in 2028.China will become an economy that cannot be ignored
