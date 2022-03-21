Madrid's Support for Autonomy Plan: 'Politically Intelligent' Position, According to Zapatero

MOROCCO, March 21 - The former president of the Spanish government, the socialist José Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, has reaffirmed his support for the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco to resolve the dispute over the Moroccan Sahara, assuring that his country's new position towards this issue is "politically intelligent".

"The Sahara is a major issue for Morocco. (...) Opening a way and supporting autonomy seems to me a politically intelligent decision," said Zapatero in an interview on Friday with Spanish radio Cadena Ser.

The approach proposed by Morocco is supported by several European countries and must be examined at the level of the United Nations to find a solution to a dispute that has lasted too long, said the former leader of the Socialists, recalling that he has always advocated for the autonomy plan since its presentation in 2007.

The new position of Spain, expressed in the message sent by president of the Government Pedro Sanchez to HM King Mohammed VI, opens the way to a new page of cooperation between the two countries, he said.

"We must congratulate ourselves because today we have recovered something as important for Spain as a relationship of trust with Morocco," said Zapatero, emphasizing the importance of Morocco for the stability of Spain.

"The stability of Spain and the fight against illegal immigration and terrorism are issues that depend on a good relationship with Morocco," he stressed.

MAP 19 March 2022