Madrid's Support to Autonomy Plan for Sahara: 'Positive Decision and Step Forward' (Spanish Personalities)

MOROCCO, March 21 - Spanish political figures welcomed, Saturday, the support expressed by the government of their country to the autonomy initiative for the Sahara considered as "the most serious, realistic and credible basis" for the resolution of the dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

Referring to the new position expressed by the president of the Spanish government in a message addressed to HM King Mohammed VI, these personalities noted that it is an "important decision" and a "step forward" to normalize bilateral relations and build a future on solid foundations and trust.

For Juan Vicente Pérez Aras, former Spanish MP, the decision taken by the coalition government is "important and positive" to look ahead and explore all areas of cooperation with a country "friend, neighbor and a strategic and historical partner for Spain".

The position of the Spanish government is part of the support expressed by world powers such as the United States, Germany and France, which have stressed the relevance of the Moroccan proposal as "serious and credible" to resolve this dispute, recalled the former deputy for Valencia, in a statement to MAP.

This decision, opening the horizon to "unblock the situation of the Sahara in favor of Morocco", exposes the maneuvers of Algeria, which is once again isolated from the international scene, said the Spanish politician, praising, at the same time, the "wise management" of Moroccan diplomacy of the crisis between the two countries.

Morocco has managed to convince its partners of the soundness of its proposal and won the diplomatic bet, noted Pérez Aras.

For his part, José Maria Chiquillo, former member of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, said that the support of the government of his country to Morocco on the Sahara issue is an "important step to further deepen the historical and long-standing ties between the two countries.

"Spain and Morocco are called upon to adopt the path of dialogue and cooperation for the benefit of both countries in order to take advantage of their economic, commercial, human and cultural relations," he said in a similar statement, noting that the preservation of good relations with Morocco is "a fundamental pledge" for Spain.

With the normalization of bilateral relations, Spain and Morocco, two "regional powers", strengthen their position on the international scene to make the Mediterranean a haven of peace and prosperity, concluded Chiquillo.

MAP 20 March 2022