Finally Justice and Vindication for Mr. Pascal Beveraggi and NB Mining Africa in DRC
Justice in favor of Mr. Pascal Beveraggi in case OCTAVIA vs ASTALIA, for ownership of NB Mining Africa at the honorable Congolese Court.PARIS, FRANCE, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long running public feud and court case between renowned businessman Mr. Pascal Beveraggi and Moïse Katumbi, known as OCTAVIA vs ASTALIA, regarding the ownership of NB MINING AFRICA has finally concluded via the honorable Congolese Court. Just as he won his case against Moïse Katumbi in the Kinshasa/Gombe Court of Appeals in December 2020, Mr. Beveraggi once again emerges victorious with the Court’s final decision in his favor.
Moïse Katumbi’s smear campaign, fueled by opinion manipulation and fabrication of misleading articles, have ultimately been proven unsuccessful. The honorable Congolese Court have spoken. NB MINING AFRICA, the disputed company, which was unlawfully seized, is now back in the hands of its rightful owner Mr. Beveraggi, as ruled by the Gombe Court of Appeals on March 16th, 2022.
Having gone through a tremendous ordeal with lies and false statements about his businesses and personal character over the past few years, including throughout the case, it comes as an incredible relief for Mr. Pascal Beveraggi that the honorable Congolese Court have ordered Katumbi to return ownership of the NB MINING AFRICA company, all assets and funds taken unlawfully, to the rightful and legal owner, a complete vindication for Mr. Beveraggi and his team.
It comes as no surprise that Katumbi’s camp has disputed the honorable Court’s decision. In response to the ruling, they have launched yet another shameless avalanche of fabricated, untrue articles on the Internet in Katumbi’s favor. Nonetheless, he is expected by all parties to adhere to the Rule of Law and return to Mr. Pascal Beveraggi the NB MINING AFRICA company along with assets etc. mentioned in the ruling.
Mr. Pascal Beveraggi, the French businessman who operates multiple business interests on several continents and is the former President of FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo, has been supported and loved by a vast majority in Democratic Republic of the Congo, and his recent court win is rejoiced and celebrated throughout the country.
Ref. case no: R.C.A. 37.748/37.377
Karen Fernandez
Press Office
email us here