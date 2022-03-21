Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights

Active pharmaceutical ingredients market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market and estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients are chemically and biologically active components of drugs with direct effect in cure, mitigation, treatment and prevention of diseases. The global API market has witnessed tremendous growth over the last few decades owing to the increased use of drugs and biologics in the treatment of diseases. The increasing adoption of quality standards in API manufacturing such as Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), current GMP (cGMP), and the global adoption of International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH) guidelines, have helped improve the safety standards.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The companies profiled in this report include, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Actavis plc, Lonza Group AG, Hospira Inc. and BASF SE.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market is provided

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market and estimations through 20142020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

• The projections in the report are made considering the current market trends and market potential for the period of 2014-2020, in terms of value

• An in-depth analysis of key segments of the market demonstrate the types of API along with drugs, manufacturers and therapy areas in the global API market

• SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation

• Region-wise Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market scenario is comprehensively analyzed in the report

On the other hand, the API industry is facing the challenges such as, shortening the development time, reducing the cost of development, improving the process design and meeting the quality standard without compromising on the profitability. The global API market is likely to be impacted by a large number of innovative drugs going off patent in the recent years. There is an impending need for technological innovations to maintain the profitability in high volume and a low value environment. The major factors driving the market growth are, rising incidences of oncology, cardiovascular, diabetes and lifestyle diseases, rising number of hospitals and diagnostic centers, rising geriatric population in developing countries, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing disease awareness and education. However, a lack of skilled workforce and limited accessibility of drugs in the developing countries are likely to restrict the market growth.

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market is segmented on the basis of API type, drug type, manufacturers, therapy area and geography. On the basis of type of API, the market is segmented into, Chemical API and Biological API. The market is further segmented on the basis of type of drugs into; innovative, generic and Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. According to market players, the market is segmented into Captive (In-house) manufacturer and Merchant (contract) manufacturer. The market is also segmented on the basis of therapy area into; Oncology Drugs, Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Anti-diabetic Drugs, Neurology Drugs, Musculoskeletal drugs and others. Geographically, the market is segmented across four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Inorganic growth through merger and acquisition are the key strategies adopted by top industry players. For instance, Ranbaxy recently acquired Sun Pharmaceutical, a move that helped the company emerge as Indias topmost drug manufacturer.

