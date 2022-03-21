Managed Mobility Services Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 30.10 Billion at CAGR of 21.74%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Managed Mobility Services Market Size – USD 6.26 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.74%, Digitalized workplaces and mobilized workforces.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The major contributing factor for the growth of the market for managed mobility services can be the rise of need for growth of mobile and broadband services and increasing data traffic, which resulted to the facilities of BYOD services in enterprises, making work easier for their employees.

The Managed mobility services Market is expected to grow from USD 6.26 Billion in 2020 to USD 30.10 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.74% during the forecast period. Growth of mobile and broadband services, increasing in data traffic, increasing need for productivity and employee satisfaction, Dependence of IT services on advanced technologies, outsourcing of business activities and reduction in hardware costs of organizations are some of the driving factors of the market. Some other factors contributing to the growth of this market are increase in adoption of BYOD, identity and access management guides service management and BYOD solution and extensive opportunities in cloud-based solutions.

Device management security risks, availability of open sources software, used mainly by SMEs, lack of cost forecasting methods and control, technology complexity and less adoption by organizations may restrain the growth of the Managed mobility services market.

Players will require increased investments to tackle these restraints and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.

Key players with in Managed mobility services are Fujitsu (Japan), IBM Corporation (US), AT&T (US), Orange Business Services (France), Wipro (India), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Telefónica (Spain), Vodafone (UK), Hewlett-Packard (US), and Accenture (Ireland)

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Managed mobility services is segmented by function into device management, application management, security management and support and maintenance. The device management segment is expected to witness highest growth, at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period, due the excessive usage of mobile devices for accessing business content.

• The Managed mobility services is segmented by organization size into SMEs and large enterprises. SMEs segment is expected to dominate the market share with market size of USD 11.3 Billion during the forecasted year, since this segment doesn’t require expansion of IT resources since the services are managed comprehensively by MSPs.

• The Managed mobility services is segmented by vertical into BFSI, automobile, manufacturing, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities and others (government, education, and media & entertainment). IT and telecom segment is expected to witness highest growth, at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period, since the segment is majorly based on extensive use of smartphones and desktops or laptops, which also gives rise to telecom operator competition in this segment.

• The Managed mobility services is segmented by Geography into North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. APAC, the hub for developing countries like, India and China, since has started adopting Managed mobility services across multiple verticals and has a rapid economic growth, is expected to witness the highest growth, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of function, organization size, verticals and regional analysis:

Managed mobility services by function (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Device Management

o Device and System Management

o Sourcing and Logistics Management

o Mobile Service Management

• Application Management

o Application and Collaboration Management

o Program and Financial Management

• Security Management

o Security Management

o Content Management

• Support and Maintenance

Managed mobility services Market by organization size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Managed mobility services Market, by verticals (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Logistics and Transportation

• Retail

• Financial Services

• Telecom and IT

• Media and Entertainment

• Travel and Hospitality

• Public Sector

• Education

• Others (Government, Education, and Media & Entertainment)

Managed mobility services Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• RoW

Key Advantages of Managed Mobility Services Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Managed Mobility Services industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Managed Mobility Services market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.