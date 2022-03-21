Affective Computing Market Is Set To Garner Staggering Revenues in Future [2022-2029]

AMR Logo

The Affective Computing Market is currently dominated by a few players with their technological expertise in AI technology.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the adoption of connected devices across various end-user verticals and continuous advancement in enabling technologies are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of standardization and high production cost is estimated to hamper the affective computing market growth.

The affective computing market is segmented on the basis of type, vertical, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into hardware and software segments. The software segment is divided into analytics software, enterprise software, facial feature extraction, gesture recognition, and speech recognition.

Based on vertical, it is classified into the retail sector, transportation & logistics, IT & telecom, healthcare sector, public sector, banking, financial, services and insurance (BFSI), and others (manufacturing, energy, and utility). The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players (offering affective computing technologies and services) adopted product launch, partnership, geographical expansion, and acquisition as their key strategies to facilitate their business growth and expansion globally.

The key players profiled in the market are Apple, Inc., Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Elliptic Labs, Eyesight Technologies, Ltd., Gesturetek, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Qualcomm Inc.

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the affective computing market and current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

