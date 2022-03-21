Board Oversight of Privacy and Cybersecurity Risks Presented by The Private Directors Association Tampa Bay Chapter

The discussion will focus on enhancing adaptive 'risk-informed' governance enabling boards to provide more impactful guidance and oversight.

TAMPA, FL, USA, March 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tampa Bay Chapter of the Private Directors Association (PDA), a national association dedicated to serving private company boards and directors with the mission of improving value, growth, and sustainability through private company board excellence, is pleased to present a panel discussion on “Board Oversight of Privacy and Cybersecurity Risks”.Compliance, data privacy, and cybersecurity risks top the list of many private and public boards of directors' most pressing concerns. Enhancing adaptive 'risk-informed' governance enables boards to provide more impactful guidance and oversight. These risks can contribute to an organization's strategic advantage when managed effectively. Communicating with management about the types of information required by the board to minimize deviation from expected outcomes has become crucial for every board. If risk and opportunities are indeed two sides of the same coin, how an organization approaches disruptive forces and events can either create or eliminate long-term value.This discussion will be moderated by Jeff Sauntry, CEO of Risk Neutral, and feature highly experienced experts in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance: David Vetter, General Counsel, TD SYNNEX, Linda Rush, Chief Privacy Officer, TD SYNNEX, Dan Lasher, Chief Information Security Officer, TD SYNNEX, and Joseph W. Swanson, Shareholder, Carlton Fields, P.A.Key Participant Takeaways from this event include:• Understand the value, inherent and residual risks to your corporate assets that directly impact your organization's ability to meet its strategic and growth goals• Understand the interdependencies across your business processes, assets, stakeholders, and the disruptive events that are most likely to cause deviation from expected outcomes• Set a top-down strategy that promotes and rewards a 'risk-aware' culture across your organizationThe event will be held at TD SYNNEX Headquarters in Clearwater, Florida. We welcome PDA Members and non-members to join us for this event on April 27th, 2022. More information and registration information can be found at: https://bit.ly/3hOjZ2V ABOUT THE PRIVATE DIRECTORS ASSOCIATIONThe Private Directors Association (PDA) is the only national association dedicated exclusively to improving private companies' value, growth, and sustainability through governance that adds value. PDA engages with more than three thousand members over chapters across the United States to promote the mission of enhancing corporate value through high-performing boards. To learn more visit www.PrivateDirectors.org . For more information regarding this event or engaging with the Tampa Bay Chapter of the Private Directors Association email us at: pdatbinfo@gmail.com