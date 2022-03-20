St. Johnsbury / Sexual Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4001842
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen
STATION: BCI A East
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/20/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Child, Aggravated Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Jordan Schettini
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the 3/20/2022 at approximately 0914, the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible instance of sexual abuse in the town of Newbury. Investigation led to the arrest of Jordan Schettini for the above-mentioned offenses. Schettini was arrested and processed at the Vermont State Police Bradford Outpost and was held without bail. No further details can be provided at this time and an affidavit of probable cause was filed with the Orange County Court which will be available following Schettini’s arraignment. The Vermont State Police was assisted in the investigation by the Orange County Sherriff’s Department as well as Vermont Department of Children and Families.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen
Vermont State Police – Troop A East
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881