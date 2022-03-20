St. Johnsbury / Sexual Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4001842

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: BCI A East

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/20/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Child, Aggravated Sexual Assault

ACCUSED: Jordan Schettini

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the 3/20/2022 at approximately 0914, the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible instance of sexual abuse in the town of Newbury. Investigation led to the arrest of Jordan Schettini for the above-mentioned offenses. Schettini was arrested and processed at the Vermont State Police Bradford Outpost and was held without bail. No further details can be provided at this time and an affidavit of probable cause was filed with the Orange County Court which will be available following Schettini’s arraignment. The Vermont State Police was assisted in the investigation by the Orange County Sherriff’s Department as well as Vermont Department of Children and Families.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen

Vermont State Police – Troop A East

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881