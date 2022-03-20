Submit Release
From Joe Biden, President of the United States of America

AZERBAIJAN, March 20 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I wish you and the people of Azerbaijan a joyous and prosperous Novruz Bayrami. This time of renewal is an opportunity to reaffirm our cooperation and commitment to peace.

This new year will mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and the Republic of Azerbaijan. As we celebrate this anniversary, my Administration will continue to support democracy, peace, and prosperity in the South Caucasus. We will also work with Azerbaijan to address common security concerns, promote regional reconciliation, and explore new opportunities for economic cooperation.

I extend my best wishes on behalf of the United States to you and the people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Joe Biden President of the United States of America

