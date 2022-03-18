Statement by Premier Dennis King on International Francophonie Day

CANADA, March 18 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on International Francophonie Day:

“Today is a special day to celebrate the French language, culture and heritage. March 20th has been recognized as International Francophonie Day since 1970 and it is still going strong as Canadians join with Francophones and Francophiles to honour their history and contributions to our society.

March is also Francophonie month in Canada and currently, the Rendez-vous de la Francophonie is promoting French language and culture with the theme: These traditions that forge identities. This is an opportunity all Islanders to learn about and celebrate the richness of our Acadian roots and the past, current and future contributions of the Acadian and Francophone community to our province.

There have been a variety of activities taking place throughout the month including sharing traditional Acadian recipes with government employees and an upcoming virtual Lunch and Learn session with celebrated Island author and historian, Georges Arsenault, who will talk about the traditions that shaped the Acadian identity in PEI.

Our government recently announced the development of a Francophone immigration strategy to support the growth of our Acadian and Francophone community and to help address labour shortages. Ten percent of the Prince Edward Island population speaks French, whether it’s their first or second language.

Here on the Island, we all appreciate the contribution of the Acadian and Francophone communities and I invite everyone to join in the celebrations this month.”