Orthopedic Biomaterial Market Emergen Size And Forecast | Market Trends – Growing geriatric population

Growing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders is a significant factor driving global orthopedic biomaterial market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Orthopedic Biomaterial Market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Orthopedic Biomaterial market that offers valuable insights to the investors, stakeholders, and business strategists for the forecast period of 2020-2028. The report on the global Orthopedic Biomaterial market presents the expected growth rate and market value the market is expected to achieve in the coming years.

The Global Orthopedic Biomaterial Market size is expected to reach USD 29.62 Billion at a steady CAGR of 9.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the orthopedic biomaterial market can be attributed to rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders. Musculoskeletal disorders are the primary causes of disability across the globe, with about 1.71 billion individuals current sufferers. Musculoskeletal disorders substantially restrict deftness and mobility, resulting in decreased well-being, reduced social participation, and early retirement from the job. Orthopedic biomaterials are witnessing high demand owing to their use in regeneration, reconstruction, and repair applications of musculoskeletal disorders caused by falls, jerking movements, road accidents, fractures, sports injuries to prevent traumatic tissue damage/loss.

The growing geriatric population is significantly driving demand for orthopedic biomaterials due to rising prevalence of conditions such as osteoarthritis and osteoporosis that can significantly impair the well-being of elderly individuals. By 2050, around 16% of the global population is expected to be aged 65 years and over. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the European Union (EU) Commission, and United Nations (UN), aging poses a substantial societal challenge, which requires focused efforts to meet needs of the elderly. Growing worldwide recognition of multi-morbidity of the geriatric population such the musculoskeletal disorders is fueling growth of the orthopedic biomaterial market.

Top players profiled in the report include: Evonik Industries AG, Zimmer Biomet, Matexcel, Globus Medical, Stryker Corporation, DSM Biomedical, Invibio Ltd., CAM Bioceramics BV, DePuy Synthes, and ExaTech Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global orthopedic biomaterial market on the basis of material type, application, end-use, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polymers

Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses

Composites

Metals

Calcium Phosphate

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Orthopedic Implants

Orthobiologics

Joint Reconstruction/Replacement

Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation

Visco Supplementation

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In March 2020, Evonik Industries AG made an announcement about the development of an innovative osteoconductive PEEK biomaterial, which may be used to enhance bone fusion with an implant.

Ceramic biomaterials are garnering significant traction in the market, attributed to their biocompatibility and improved corrosion resistance. Ceramic biomaterials find application to promote the regeneration of bones or replace bones. Additionally, nano-bioceramics holds vast potential in tissue regeneration and restoration of physiological functions of the human body.

Orthopedic biomaterials market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to rising incidence of chronic orthopedic conditions and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure development in developing economies. Additionally, rising disposable income and growing demand for novel orthopedic surgical solutions are fueling market growth in the region.

