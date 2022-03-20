High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market Research Report, By Trends, Application, Region and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

HPLC Market Size – USD 4.46 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market , largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market . The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters.

The global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market size is expected to reach USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global high-performance liquid chromatography market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing application of high-performance liquid chromatography in biological research, major prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, rising requirements in preclinical and clinical trials, and sustained investment in life science and academic research. High-performance liquid chromatography is a process where analytical chemistry is applied to separate, identify and quantify every particular component present in a mixture.

HPLC process is basically used in various end-use industries such as food, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and more. In the pharmaceutical industry, HPLC is used at every phase of the drug discovery and drug development process. It is used to examine the ingredients of drug products qualitatively and quantitatively during the manufacturing process.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

In March 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched an advanced analytical instrument Vanquish Core HPLC systems. This system helps to improve laboratory workflows by automatically monitoring and determining solvent and waste levels.

Consumables segment is expected to register a 4.8% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Technological advancements and growing acceptance of HPLC in drug approval are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Growing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and development activities and increasing requirements of biosimilars and generics are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Waters Corporations, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher, PerkinElmer, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck Millipore, Hitachi, and Showa Denko k.k.

The report provides a sophisticated analysis of the insightful data of the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market industry that has been formulated based on thorough primary and secondary research. The details have further been validated and verified by the industry experts. The precise data offered by the report offers fruitful information about sales strategies to improve market performance.

Objectives of the Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Study:

An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global high-performance liquid chromatography market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Instruments

Systems

Detectors

Pumps

Others

Accessories

Consumables

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinical Research

Forensic

Diagnostics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pharma and Bio-pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Institutions

Others

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market.

The report presents a thorough examination of the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

