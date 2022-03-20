Joint Reconstruction Market Research Report, By Trends, Application, Region and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Joint Reconstruction Market Size – USD 29.43 Billion in 2020, Market Growth at a CAGR of 6.2%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global Joint Reconstruction Market , largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Joint Reconstruction Market . The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters.

The global joint reconstruction market is projected to reach a market size of USD 47.98 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market growth are increasing global geriatric population, increasing implementation of awareness initiatives and programs by government schemes, rising investments in the healthcare industry, and growing demand for more advanced and efficient technologies

Joint reconstruction is a surgical procedure used for repairing and restoring full function of joints in the human body. Emergence of new surgical techniques and technologies is resulting in a more optimistic outlook among patients needing surgical procedures to repair joints instead of opting for joint replacement. Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) technique is used for treatment purposes. The ACL is crucial for maintaining stability of the knee joint, particularly while running, walking, and kicking activities. ACL surgery is generally performed using a minimally invasive procedure, but in some cases, requires a larger incision known as open surgery.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

In November 2020, Stryker Corporation announced that it had acquired Wright Medical Group N.V, which is a global medical devices company focused on extremities and biologics. Wright Medical is a world leader in the upper extremities, lower extremities, and biologics market.

Europe accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the global joint reconstruction market in 2019. Increasing demand for knee and hip surgery due to age-related challenges, increasing geriatric population in countries in the region, and rising incidence of sports- and accident-related injuries are other key factors boosting market growth. Major revenue contributing countries in Europe include the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia.

Key players operating in the global joint reconstruction market are Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith and Nephew, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic Inc., Omni Life Science, CONMED Corporation, Arthrex Inc., and Wright Medical Technology Inc.

The report provides a sophisticated analysis of the insightful data of the Joint Reconstruction Market industry that has been formulated based on thorough primary and secondary research. The details have further been validated and verified by the industry experts. The precise data offered by the report offers fruitful information about sales strategies to improve market performance.

Objectives of the Global Joint Reconstruction Market Study:

An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Joint Reconstruction Market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global joint reconstruction market based on joint type, technique, end-use, and region:

Joint Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Shoulder

Knee

Ankle

Hip

Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Joint Replacement

Arthroscopy

Resurfacing

Osteotomy

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Orthotic & Prosthetic Centers

Surgical Centers

Others

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market.

The report presents a thorough examination of the Joint Reconstruction Market elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

