Medical Cannabis Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Increasing adoption of medical cannabis for cancer patient pain management and by those experiencing muscle spasms are factors driving market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical cannabis is deemed safer and has fewer side-effect as compared to other treatment options. It is used to treat nausea and combat negative side-effects, especially among patients undergoing chemotherapy, making the whole procedure more tolerable. The product is used with other opioid painkillers, which permits patients to reduce the dosage and frequency of opioids, relieving pain. Legalization of marijuana throughout the country could create up to 1 million jobs by 2025 in the U.S. Workers are needed to farm, process, distribute and sell marijuana and its related products. Medical cannabis has not only created jobs but have also generated significant amount of taxes. For instance, Colorado, in 2019, collected more than USD 302 million in taxes and fees on medical and recreational marijuana.

Rise in geriatric population is also fueling market growth as older people are more susceptible to illness and experience a high level of pain. Research and development activities, clinical trials, and commercialization of the product will also foster market growth. Medical cannabis growth is deterred by certain side-effect incurred by the patients, such as fatigue, dizziness, constipation, and a problem in speech. Moreover, the problem of undertaking medical cannabis and a lack of data safety will hinder the growth for medical cannabis.

Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. The report estimates the impact of this crisis on the current scenario and future prospects and provides a post-COVID market scenario.

Medical Cannabis Market research report depicts the latest market scenario with updated trends and segmentation of the products and services. The study provides crucial information on the market situation, size, share, growth factors of the Medical Cannabis

In October 2020, MediPharm Labs Corp. signed an exclusive supply agreement with STADA to meet the growing demand for medical cannabis in Germany. STADA wanted to be the go-to partner for generics, which is achieved by the partnership.

Oil segment is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period due to high demand for hemp oil among healthcare workers for clinical purposes. Cannabidiol (CBD) oil can reduce depression and anxiety, alleviate cancer-related symptoms, and relieves pain. CBD oil can also treat acne owing to its ability to reduce sebum production and anti-inflammatory properties.

Inhalation is a preferred medium of administration, as it offers controlled dosage and effective absorption of cannabinoids into the body. Inhalation segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Inhalation is most effective and rapid way to induce measurable serum levels of cannabinoids.

Key players in the market include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, Inc., Tilray, Cronos Group, Organigram Holdings, Inc., Vivo Cannabis, Tikun Olam, and Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Medical Cannabis market on the basis of product type, application, and route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oil

Buds

Tinctures

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Chronic Pain

Mental Disorders

Anorexia

Seizures

Muscle Spasm

Cancer

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oral

Intravenous

Inhalation

Topical

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dispensaries

Online

