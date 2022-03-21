Prominent Diversity Coach Sacha Thompson Brings Race and Inclusion to the Boardroom

Sacha Thompson, The Equity Equation The Equity Equation DEI Pioneer Sacha Thompson of The Equity Equation

It's not about passion. It's about ensuring everyone has an opportunity.” — Sacha Thompson

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward thinking pioneer and entrepreneur Sacha Thompson has been blazing the trail as a diversity equity inclusion professional for over 20 years in the higher education, nonprofit, and tech industries. This power packed woman of color holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the College of William and Mary and a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University. In addition, Sacha is a certified professional diversity coach and The 4 Stages of Psychological Safety certified coach.

Ms. Thompson birthed the idea for her company, The Equity Equation LLC, a diversity coaching and consulting firm, to remove the barriers and build a more inclusive world. The Equity Equation helps mid-career professionals of color confidently show up each day without fear they cannot be their true selves in the workforce. The Equity Equation is also instrumental in coaching DEI professionals as they juggle the often-conflicting priorities of their organizations efforts. Many people of color deal with the dilemma of not fitting in or not looking the part, compared to their co-workers. Something so simple as just getting dressed for work every day creates the challenge of not wanting to look too ethnic amongst their peers. Melanated women, especially, must ditch the braids and locks for a straightened flat-ironed mane to blend. The Equity Equation addresses these concerns and more from a personal and corporate view.

Executives and companies that train on ethnic diversity show 35% better than national average financial returns, according to a study by McKinsey on 366 public companies. Those with a focus on gender diversity show financial returns 15% higher than the national average.

According to Sacha, “My work is about removing barriers or providing support in order to get to a place of equity. I help executives and leaders have that important dialogue, and coach them to the necessary, long-term changes that develop institutional cultures of DEI.” The list of services provided by The Equity Equation include individual and group coaching, consulting, and facilitating services, to improve the company's performance and create a more inclusive change in the workplace. Ms. Thompson is also available for speaking engagements in person or virtual. Her engaging style and presence create a safe atmosphere for audiences to reflect on their own bias, whether at work or in social arenas.

The Equity Equation has received many five-star reviews as exemplified by D. Smith, founder, Plug In South LA. “I love working with Sacha when it comes to cracking the code to build and to support diverse talent in tech. She brings an incredible amount of energy, passion, and insight to this work and knows how to get things done.”

For more information, contact her team at Phone: 202-503-9897 or Email: info@theequityequationllc.com or Website: www.theequityequationllc.com

DEI After 5 with Sacha