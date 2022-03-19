When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

St. Benoit Creamery of Sonoma, CA is recalling French Vanilla Yogurt, lot code # 2054, best by date 8/22/2022, because it may contain undeclared EGG allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to EGG allergen run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

French Vanilla Yogurt is packaged in glass jar, net wt. 4.75 oz., UPC 6 49241 92910 9, and the recalled product has the lot code # 2054, best by date 8/22/2022. The label of the recalled product is below.

Product was distributed in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington through retail stores since February 25, 2022.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the Organic Desserts Pot De Crème Vanilla was mis-labeled as French Vanilla Yogurt and it did not reveal the presence of the EGG allergen.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with an EGG allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 707-996-4477 Monday -Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM (PST) or hello@stbenoit.com