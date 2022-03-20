Investors scramble to join the latest reflection token BUSDX doubling its market cap within 72 hours
EINPresswire.com/ -- Reflection tokens like safemoon & evergrow took the internet by storm in 2021 helping the massive growth seen in the defi space, investors are always on the lookout for the latest opportunity & are keen to be part of the next viral crypto currency which can help them realise massive gains.
BUSDX has seen it double in value within 72hours as investors scramble to join the token amidst a bundle of utilities released by the team & news of the much awaited XPAY virtual payment system which will allow its holders to spend BUSD online & instore.
What is a reflection token?
A reflection is a term used to describe a passive income mechanism that is provided by a token contract. For example with BUSDX 10% of every buy & sell transaction is redistributed to its holders & automatically paid into a crypto currency wallet in BUSD which is tied to the dollar, 1 BUSD is worth $1 regardless of the volatility of the markets. The greater the volume the greater the rewards for the holders, BUSDX has one of the highest reflection rates of any reflection token & is creating multiple utilities to increase in daily volume.
What Utilities does BUSDX offer?
The Xpad IDO Lauchpad
The xPad is an IDO launchpad focused on quality projects that have a high potential. The presale token must conform to xpad’s strict requirements set by its partners to get accepted & listed.
Unlike other IDO launchpads, xPad doesn’t require an initial share of the project’s tokens which is an added selling point for new projects. The IDO process itself allows is limited to $BUSDX holders & to participate you are required to stake tokens on a tiered system.
Tiers are based on how much $BUSDX is held, holders in higher tiers allows for a higher maximum contribution to the project. There are a total of four tiers, which caters for participants with varying levels of liquidity.
While the xPad platform aims to work with many projects, a thorough auditing process still applies. Several new partnerships were formed to ensure potential projects are properly vetted and authenticated before being accepted. In fact, projects must be certified by BUSDX partners before acceptance.
This vetting process ensures BUSDX investors and contributors remain safe and are exposed to minimal risk from scams & rug pulls when contributing to a crypto currency presale.
However, like anything, investing in any startup comes with inherent risk, investors should always remain cautious & research any new DeFi token before investing.
With smart contract auditing and KYC verification, investors can have more confidence that their funds are being invested in an authentic project that could have a very bright future ahead.
The xpad was launched in December 2021 & has already had a number of projects launch on their platform.
Staking Rewards! 50% APY for staking plus 10% reflections on volume
Staking involves holding funds in a cryptocurrency wallet to support the security and operations of a blockchain or project. Simply put, staking is the act of locking cryptocurrencies to receive rewards or privileges. Generally staking is normally required for an extended amount of time before the cryptocurrency can be unlocked. BUSDX has also set itself aside here & will not require BUSDX to be staked for an extended amount of time to allow holder to enter the IDO presale, this will help create volume for the native token during presales with many new holder acquiring BUSDX just to participate in the launch. BUSDX has one of the highest APY on the market with holders enjoying a 50% APY on their staked tokens, holders that restake their rewards weekly will see an astonishing 64.47APY over a 12 month period, BUSDX holders also receive their 10% reflection rewards on top of their staking rewards. For more information about staking BUSDX please visit BUSDXPAD.com
NFT Platfrom
BUSDX has developed a unique NFT platform (XNFT) which empowers creators with accessible and safe tools. Turn your ideas into NFT’s! BUSDX is using a decentralized network to connect creators, artists and investors. The BUSDX token powers the platform. It is the default currency used to buy and sell NFT’s
XPAY Virtual Payment System - Release Imminent
BusdXpay is a virtual payment service that will allow you to make everyday in store and online purchases with your BUSD. Users of Xpay will be required to hold a specified amount of BUSDX tokens to have access to an established amount of BUSD with the Xpay system. The more BUSDX you hold, the more BUSD you can spend.
BusdXpay provides merchants and customers with a new set of decentralized payment standards and protocols designed to allow for a direct payment of the BUSD stablecoin, at the point of sale (POS) and online. With the use of BusdXpay's iOS & Android app, customers can quickly and easily make purchases with their BUSD. Customers are able to use BusdXpay while keeping thier assets on the decentralized exchange. BUSDX new app launch around is scheduled for release around the 28th of March 2022.
