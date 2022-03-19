Roadmap for Travel Nursing Jobs in 2022
If one is a travel nurse, or thinking it’s time to flip the switch from staff nurse to travel nurse, then it’s time for one to plan out the year.MURRAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roadmap for Travel Nursing Jobs in 2022
If one is a travel nurse, or thinking it’s time to flip the switch from staff nurse to travel nurse, then it’s time for one to plan out the year. January is the month for new beginnings, reflections on how we all long to do better each year, and therefore it is the perfect time to map out where one might aspire to visit this year.
Decide How Much Time Off Between Contracts Required
Prioritize How One Will Determine Their Contract Locations
Identify Contract Terms One Would Refuse or Accept
Map Out Where One Would Wish to Visit
Decide How Much Time Off Between Contracts One Might Require
Most travel nursing contracts are between eight to 13 weeks long. Unless one might pick up a quick crisis response contract, in which case those are as short as two to six weeks. Decide now about time off so that one can set their contracts in a meaningful way that provides one with control over their future.
Accordingly, we support this plan-ahead mentality for the reason that it means as a travel nurse one is placing self-care and time off as a priority. Travel nurses who don’t plan their time off can find themselves caught up in a never-ending nomadic state of jumping from contract to contract until they’re ready to drop in exhaustion consequently at risk of terminating a contract ahead of schedule because they’re at risk of burning out.
There are several different ways one can go about doing this, here’s a few that seem to be favorites:
1. Take a week off between each contract. A week isn’t a significant period of time, however, if one may work only 13 week long contracts, and take a week of between each, that leaves them with four whole weeks (28 days) out of the year off work.
2. Working two contracts back to back, followed by two weeks off. This has the benefit from option number one that gives a nurse two weeks in a row which is actually quite a bit of time to be home, reconnecting with friends and families and taking care of any house projects, or hobbies that are important to them.
3. Consider ones personal life events or important holidays. One can block off time around those events and select travel contracts that begin and end around those events, thereby allowing one to be present and participate in important personal experiences.
Prioritize How One Will Determine Contract Locations
Some travel nurses prioritize the pay package as the absolute deciding factor for them. Others are focused on building a specific career and prioritize the position or unit for a travel nurse contract. That method to prioritizing is more common than one might think. In fact, often nurses looking to certify in a specialty use their travel nursing contracts as the means to gain the required number of hours to sit for the certification exams.
Identify Contract Terms Would Refuse or Accept
In a similar vein to identifying priorities for selecting travel nursing contracts, one should think about what sorts of qualities or characteristics of a travel nursing contract would have willing to change their plans. Likewise, while one is clearly headed and without pressure, identify what situations they would be uncomfortable with and prefer to refuse. Once they have determined these boundaries for themselves, they will be able to fall back on them when they are exhausted (physically or mentally) or emotionally vulnerable to pressure by the sway of money, other people’s opinions, or community need.
Further considerations to think about ahead of time include:
Is one willing to accept a contract that interferes with their planned time off
What terms (if any) would allow one to skip a previously planned week off at home
Are there any specific positions that one would refuse
What locations or job situations would one refuse
Would one take urgent crisis response short term contracts
Does the size of a city matter
Is one interested in rural placement contracts
Would one take their own vehicle with them on contracts
Would one need travel contract locations that have efficient and reliable public transportation
Map Out Where One Might Wish to Visit
The thousands of available travel nursing contracts can be overwhelming, sort of like searching out a needle in a haystack. So, one may choose to narrow it down a bit. Even if location isn’t number one priority, this can be a natural starting place. Does dream to be near snow in the winter months. Conversely, does one prefer to avoid harsh cold weather altogether. Perhaps one could circle around the country so that when the winter holidays come around again ones that are nearer to a home. The possibilities are endless, and the road to a positive and fulfilling year is waiting for a nurse to build it.
Join Elite Specialty Staffing and Travel the Country
Bigger isn’t always better! We aren’t the biggest travel nurse agency, moreover, that fact is with intention. We value each of our talented nurses that travel the country, and our size allows us to provide support and compassion without diminishing the countless travel contract opportunities available from east to west. Nursa is respected, and our nurses are appreciated. We also offer competitive and comprehensive benefits packages, click here for more details.
Matthew Frand
Elite Specialty Staffing
+1 208-378-1338
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn