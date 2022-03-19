Aircraft Mounts Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 1.02 Billion, at CAGR of 6.8%, By 2027

Reports And Data

Aircraft Mounts Market Size – USD 602.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in regulations for designing an aircraft with increased safety and enhanced comfort for the passenger is a significant factor driving the demand for the aircraft mounts market.

The global Aircraft Mounts market is forecasted to reach USD 1.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the improved protection from frequency disturbances and isolation from vibrations, thus reducing the noise to an extent, thereby protecting and supporting the avionics equipment by acting as high capacity insulators. However, with an increase in Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) activities market is growing with rising replacement rates for aircraft mounts, which may hamper the demand of the market.

Rapid urbanization has changed the lifestyle of the people and, in turn, has increased the prevalence of aerospace sectors over a broad aspect, thus, augmenting the demand for the market product. The limitations of Aircraft Mounts, incorrect prediction of future demand, inaccurate product pricing, design change is resulting in a shortage of supply, and thus the market is facing a challenge in maintaining the pace with increasing demand, as Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) is increasing the prices of their product.

Nations such as China, Europe, and the United States are supported by their respective government, which help them in holding their position in the market and raise the potential to increase expenditure in the Aircraft Mounts industry. Chinese jet C919 has a new setback in its development as a mathematical error forced the ambitious COMAC C919 manufacturer to redesign engine mounts, found the miscalculations that underestimated the load applying to engines and mounts. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the increase in the use of aircraft mounts.

Key participants include Airloc Ltd., Ram Mounts, Angerole Mounts, Vibrasystems Inc., Butser Rubber, Arkon Resources Inc., Lord Corporation, Shock Tech Inc., Cadence Aerospace, Avionics Support Group Inc., among others.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are varying their practice and purchasing strategies to meet the demand requirement of a pandemic, which has cut the need for mounting parts in the market. Over a couple of months, there will be a series of both positive and negative shocks, as manufacturers and their suppliers respond to providers changing needs. With an unfortunate global situation, the export-dependent economies of many regions look vulnerable. Airbus, with about 1,35,000 workers, informed their employees via letter that return to full operations is not feasible in the near short term because of parts shortages and the inability of struggling of airlines to take the delivery of new aircraft due to the pandemic, displaying an uncertainty level that stretches into supplier networks of small firms. In certain regions, markets are focusing on becoming more localized, by looking at the severity of the outbreak, and the consequent actions by the individual national authorities. In many cases, it replaces supplies that are no longer available from various countries, where the government has suspended operations. Under these situations, market conditions in Asia Pacific regions have been very fluid, declining weekly, making it challenging to stabilize itself.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Based on materials, Aluminum Alloy is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period, owing to its fundamental characteristics, which include improving the durability of an airplane, high strength, damage tolerance, and reducing the weight, thereby making it appropriate to use for a variety of applications.

• The increase in the aerospace sector has arisen the need for the production of aircraft with enhanced safety measures and comfort for the passengers driving the demand for the Aircraft Mounts market. The revenue generated by interior mounts based on the type was USD 166.4 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.2% in the forecast period.

• Engine mounts contributed to the largets market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 0% in the forecast period. Engine mounts market of the North America region is the major shareholder of the Aircraft Mounts market and held around 47.0% of the market in the year 2019.

• North America dominated the market for Aircraft Mounts. The consistent focus of the region on cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the area is driving the market. The North America region hold approximately 41.0% of the Aircraft Mounts market, followed by the Asia Pacific region, which held around 31.0% market in the year 2019.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Aircraft Mounts market on the basis of materials, type, application, and region:

Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Aluminum Alloys

• Steel Alloys

• Nickel Alloys

• Rubber

• Polyamide

• Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Exterior Mounts

o Multiplane Mounts

o Pedestal Mounts

o Platform Mounts

o Sandwich Mounts

o Shock Mounts

• Interior Mounts

o Galley Mounts

o Panel Mounts

o Floor Mounts

o Headliner Mounts

o Bulkhead Mounts

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Vibration/Shock Isolation

• Suspension

• Engine Mounts

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

