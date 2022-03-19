Việt Nam, Cambodia enhance military relations

VIETNAM, March 19 - An overview of the talks. — VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Hùng

HÀ NỘI — High-level military talks took place in Phnom Penh on Friday as the heads of the Vietnamese and Cambodian armed forces met in person.

Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Tấn Cương, who is in Cambodia for the 19th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces’ Meeting (ACDFM-19), sat down with Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces General Vong Pisen.

The meeting took place after Cương attended ACDFM-19.

Gen. Vong Pisen said that the visit has contributed to deepening the friendship and cooperation between the two armies, and he appreciates the effective support of the VPA as well as the Vietnamese Party and State for his country.

According to him, this is reflected through the active contribution of the Vietnamese delegation to the success of the ACDFM-19, the annual exchange of delegations, the border demarcation and joint efforts to fight cross-border crime even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that in the context of rapid changes and complicated developments of the international and regional situations, the Cambodian Government always advocates maintaining cooperation and upholding the principle of non-interference into the internal affairs of other countries.

In order to strengthen the bilateral military cooperation, the general suggested the Vietnamese side continue to support the training of human resources for Cambodia, coordinate in the implementation of the two countries' defence protocol, and joint border patrols, and carry out rescue drills. The Cambodian side also proposed setting up a hotline between the two sides to promptly deal with urgent issues.

The Vietnamese officer congratulated General Vong Pisen on successfully chairing the first in-person ACDFM, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, affirming Việt Nam's commitment to supporting Cambodia in its ASEAN Chairmanship Year.

He said that ACDFM will contribute to strengthening Vietnamese-Cambodian good neighbourliness, time-tested friendship, and sustainable and comprehensive cooperation, especially as the two are about to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967 – 2022).

Earlier the same day, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Tấn Cương paid a courtesy visit to Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Banh, and laid flowers at the Việt Nam – Cambodia Friendship Monument to commemorate the heroes and martyrs who died for independence, freedom and peace of the two peoples. — VNS