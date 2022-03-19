PHILIPPINES, March 19 - Press Release March 18, 2022 Dispatch from Crame No. 1,237: Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the fake news about my supposed death 3/18/22 Why are my enemies and detractors so afraid of me, that they have to spread the fake news on YouTube and social media that I am already dead? Who is behind this Banat Trending News on YouTube that is still getting views from many viewers despite the blatant lies and fake news that it peddles in all of its posted videos? It is not enough that I have already been unjustly imprisoned for more than five years. It is not enough that I am running for re-election with the handicap of campaigning from jail, without being able to go out to talk directly to voters about my program of government and convince them why I deserve a renewed mandate. It is not enough that I'm not being allowed to conduct live video and audio interviews with the media, or participate in senatorial candidates' debates and fora as if the mere sight of my face and sound of my voice will cause some instability or be a threat to national security. All of these are not enough, for them to still go on spreading lies to derail my campaign, handicapped as it already is. What these people are doing is already beyond condemnation. It is an abomination of all sense of decency, fairness, and morality. It is they who deserve to be in jail, not me. This cannot be allowed to go on. I am instructing my legal team to file the necessary legal action against those responsible for this fake news. I am as healthy as I need to be and as long as I have to in order to bring all those responsible for my persecution before the bars of justice. ### (Access the handwritten version, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_1237)