PHILIPPINES, March 19 - Press Release March 19, 2022 Pangilinan: Malupit kung pipilitin ang face-to-face work scheme "As the economy tries to emerge from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic, we must realize that part of the better, new normal we want to achieve is a flexible work setup beneficial to both the workers and employers. No one size fits all. Certain types of work are suited to the office. But other types have proven as effective and economical even when done from home or remotely. Malupit kung pipilitin ng gobyerno ang pagbabalik ng lahat ng empleyado sa opisina, gaya ng mga BPO. Mataas na halaga ng bilihin, walang humpay na taas ng langis, trapik, siksikan sa pampublikong sasakyan, walang dagdag sahod, higit sa lahat -- Covid-19 na naririto pa rin. Ang lahat ng ito ang kakaharapin ng mga manggagawang Pilipino kung pipiliting bumalik sa opisina. Sa kabila ng kahirapang ito, ano ba ang maitutulong ng gobyerno? Saan makakarating ang P200 kada buwan na ayuda na hindi naman lahat makakatanggap? The days ahead should not be a return to the status quo; it is a new and better way forward where our workers are more empowered to shape their working environment, more aware of their well-being and regarded as the most vital resource of our nation."