In choosing next leaders, Bong Go emphasizes importance of continuity of current gov't programs benefitting the poor

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reiterated his call to Filipinos to support candidates who will consider and prioritize the continuity of the present programs and initiatives implemented by the Duterte Administration that benefit the poor and vulnerable sectors.

"Kung sino po iyong makakatulong na Presidente, kung sinong makakatulong (sa taumbayan), iyon po ang ating tulungan," said Go during an interview after he visited struggling workers in San Isidro, Davao Oriental on Wednesday, March 16.

The senator also urged fellow Filipinos to show their support and elect leaders who have demonstrated willingness to help their respective communities develop further.

"Kung sino po 'yung pinakamalapit na makakapagpatuloy ng mga programa ni Presidente Duterte, iyon po ang ating piliin... Iyon po ang ating tulungan," he said.

Go noted that policy and program continuity is always in peril each time the country elects new leaders, particularly if they come from the opposition.

"Ibig kong sabihin, 'yung isang presidente na ang kanyang iniisip parati is kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan. Iyong iba kasi baka hindi na nila ipagpatuloy ang mga programa dahil nasa oposisyon sila. Huwag naman. Ang gusto natin is ipagpatuloy iyong mga magagandang programa ni Pangulong Duterte. Iyon po ang piliin natin," he further said.

Go then asked the country's next leaders to sustain and pursue further the current administration's priority programs, such as the Build Build Build program and the expansion of Malasakit Centers as he pledged his support to those who will do so.

"Eh ang nangyayari sa mga nakaraang presidential elections, kapag iba ang nanalo, 'pag oposisyon, eh wala na 'yung mga programang inumpisahan magiging white elephant po. Sayang. Huwag naman po sanang gano'n," he added.

"Ipagpatuloy n'yo lang. Katulad nitong mga Build Build Build programs natin, makakatulong 'to. Malasakit Centers nakakatulong po. Ipagpatuloy n'yo lang po at iyon po ang susuportahan namin," he also said.

When asked if Duterte already has candidates in mind to support, Go said that while he cannot speak for the President, he will go with his party's endorsements, the PDP-Laban, which has already endorsed Sara Duterte as a vice presidential candidate.

"Ako naman I cannot speak on behalf of the President. May partido naman po kami at in-adopt na po si Mayor Sara ng PDP-Laban (as VP bet)," said Go.

"Full support tayo at ang partido kay Mayor Sara," he ended.