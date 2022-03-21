A week-long celebration announced to salute the nation’s state parks
We want to engage new audiences and encourage people who have never visited a state park to do so.”TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of State Parks Foundation has declared the week of May 8 “I Love My State Parks Week”.
— Marci Mowery, Chair, NASPF
“This week-long event, from May 8-15, will be a nationwide celebration of our state parks which are acknowledged as among the best in the world “, said National Association Chair Marci Mowery.
“States will organize their own events throughout the week under the “I love My State Parks” banner and each day will focus on a different aspect of what makes our state parks important in the lives of people and to economies across the nation,” she said.
The National Association which represents statewide non-profit partners of America’s over 8,950 state parks, said it plans for the celebration to become an annual event.
Many states are seeking Proclamations from their Governors and civic leaders to add further support for the event, she said.
“Our aim is to increase the visibility of state parks by sharing the story of state parks and their many benefits. We are also asking the public to share their state park memories – in stories and photos.
“We want to engage new audiences and encourage people who have never visited a state park to do so,” said Mowery.
State parks offer diverse opportunities, providing something for everyone, and this will be reflected in the week of activities. Sunday’s theme will be Cherished Memories, Monday – Heritage (history and culture), Tuesday – Appreciation (thanking park staff and volunteers), Wednesday – Anticipation (planning your next visit); Thursday – Explore Nature, Friday – Health and Wellness, Saturday – Experiences and Sunday’s theme will be a call to active – urging people to visit their state parks, volunteer, donate and support the nonprofits that work with state parks.
During COVID, state parks and forests provided a haven for hundreds of millions of people, many of who had not visited a state park before. As a result, state parks have never been more popular, and many are experiencing record visitation.
State parks get more than 809 million visitors a year, which includes over 61.6 million overnight users, and state parks generate over $100 billion for local and state economies.
The National Association supports state park volunteer organizations and provides a national voice as advocates for all state parks.
