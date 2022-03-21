Submit Release
News Search

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,376 in the last 365 days.

A week-long celebration announced to salute the nation’s state parks

Our aim is to increase the visibility of state parks by sharing the story of state parks and their many benefits

We want to engage new audiences and encourage people who have never visited a state park to do so.”
— Marci Mowery, Chair, NASPF
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of State Parks Foundation has declared the week of May 8 “I Love My State Parks Week”.

“This week-long event, from May 8-15, will be a nationwide celebration of our state parks which are acknowledged as among the best in the world “, said National Association Chair Marci Mowery.

“States will organize their own events throughout the week under the “I love My State Parks” banner and each day will focus on a different aspect of what makes our state parks important in the lives of people and to economies across the nation,” she said.

The National Association which represents statewide non-profit partners of America’s over 8,950 state parks, said it plans for the celebration to become an annual event.

Many states are seeking Proclamations from their Governors and civic leaders to add further support for the event, she said.

“Our aim is to increase the visibility of state parks by sharing the story of state parks and their many benefits. We are also asking the public to share their state park memories – in stories and photos.

“We want to engage new audiences and encourage people who have never visited a state park to do so,” said Mowery.

State parks offer diverse opportunities, providing something for everyone, and this will be reflected in the week of activities. Sunday’s theme will be Cherished Memories, Monday – Heritage (history and culture), Tuesday – Appreciation (thanking park staff and volunteers), Wednesday – Anticipation (planning your next visit); Thursday – Explore Nature, Friday – Health and Wellness, Saturday – Experiences and Sunday’s theme will be a call to active – urging people to visit their state parks, volunteer, donate and support the nonprofits that work with state parks.

During COVID, state parks and forests provided a haven for hundreds of millions of people, many of who had not visited a state park before. As a result, state parks have never been more popular, and many are experiencing record visitation.

State parks get more than 809 million visitors a year, which includes over 61.6 million overnight users, and state parks generate over $100 billion for local and state economies.

The National Association supports state park volunteer organizations and provides a national voice as advocates for all state parks.

Don Philpott
Florida State Parks Foundation
+1 321-277-8442
don@floridastateparksfoundation.org

You just read:

A week-long celebration announced to salute the nation’s state parks

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.