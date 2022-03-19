A New Crypto for the World from UniPlay. The Digital Currency for Future Decentralised Social Gaming.

UniPlayCoin is a gaming digital currency that will drive the future of decentralized social gaming platforms. We are building a better way for gamers to play online games while getting paid.

Global cryptocurrency markets are expected to more than triple in value by 2030, reaching a worth of about $5 billion, according to industry analysts. Investors, companies, and brands will be unable to ignore the growing wave of cryptocurrency for long, regardless of whether they choose to invest in it. Gaining a substantial return on cryptocurrency investment is the ultimate goal, and it is here that the UNP, a new and promising crypto currency, will come into play.

About PlayPearls:

PlayPearls is an igaming software company that specialises in the development of innovative HTML5 online social games and live competitive games. The firm has been in operation since 2012 and is regulated by the Curacao Gaming Commission, which specialises in the development of exciting games and turnkey solutions for online social gaming.

They are a firm with lofty ambitions, and they possess the resources necessary to realise those ambitions. The combination of a user-friendly interface and an excellent collection of high-quality games allows this software company to compete successfully in a highly competitive field. Playpearls is a social gaming and online enterprise that ranks among the top ten in the world.

What is UniPlay(UNP)?

A one-of-a-kind igaming project that provides a concrete product with the potential to be the most popular among all igaming by enabling individuals all over the globe with the option to make money while playing wherever and whenever they want.

UniPlay Coin is a digital currency for gaming that will be the driving force behind the future of decentralised social games. A more efficient method for players to play online games while also earning money for their efforts. To give this crypto money for use in online games as well as a token for other normal activities, the UNP coin was established by the PlayPearls firm. Using the Social iGaming Platform, this ground-breaking solution starts its incredible adventure by allowing players to access 140 different games.

UniPlayCoin is an ERC-20 token that is poised to take online gaming to a whole new level. A cryptocurrency that has its roots in social gaming platforms. With the use of Blockchain technology, the firm is developing a platform where Play to Earn, NFTs, and Metaverse can all work together to create an exciting new paradigm in the iGaming industry. while having a good time at their online social games.

The first thing that would spring to mind for any crypto investors out there would be, "Why should I invest in UNP?" The answer to this question is that this one-of-a-kind coin is the brightest star among them all. UNP differs from the other cryptocurrencies available on the market due to the availability of its site as well as a website that could be utilised before the formation of UNP.

It is a less risky currency since the value of other coins will decrease if they are not used as they are not backed by anything but it is not the case with UNP. It is also a less expensive coin, which means that it may be held by anybody with a little initial investment. By participating in and winning games, players could earn UniPlayCoins. It could then be used to purchase NFT on the open market or sold for FIAT.

In Q2, UNP plans to list cryptocurrency listings in CMC and UNISWAP to enable those who hold their coins to trade as well as sell them. However, before the listing, they will launch UNP on their gaming sites to drive up the price of the cryptocurrency. The pre-sale will finish on the 31th of March at 11:59 PM.

The Pre-Sale:

It is estimated that the pre-sale supply contains around 15,000,000,000 UNPs, with a value at the exchange of approximately one ETH equaling one 1,000,000 UNPs. The bare minimum buy is around 0.1 ETH / 100,000 UNP. The cryptocurrency exchange platform supports the following currencies: ETH, BTC, USD, and EUR.

The presale minimum for UNP is high since the project is now geared at large investors; on the other hand, they open small so that small-cap investors may participate. Pre-sale for large investors and a high buying budget for the general public.

Pre-Sale Promotion:An incredible pre-sale offer is available until March 31st.Playpearls UNP is now providing a great UNP bundle with distinct pricing ranges. For example, 250,000 UNP = 500 USD, 550,000 UNP = 1000 USD, and 1,200,000 UNP = 2000 USD.

To acquire the UNP, go to Uniplaycointh.com . Interest audience could also communicate with the support team to purchase.

Conclusion:

UniPlay (UNP) is an incredible addition to the crypto world that will outperform all prior market offerings by providing a safe and transparent environment for online gaming enthusiasts. The project also has uniqueness because of its connection with NFTs and the Metaverse. The most essential aspect of the idea is that they are focused on both large and small investors, making it a place for everyone. Since the organisation is focusing on the backend, the UNP's social media is gaining traction. Go to the website and take advantage of their pre-sale offers as well as when the project begins to be listed. Experience a new world where you can make a lot of money playing live social games and other online games.

Website: https://www.uniplaycointh.com/

