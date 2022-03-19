Desktop 3D printer Market by Printer Type, Materials, Software, Applications, Services and Solutions Industry Verticals

Emergen Research Logo

Investment by the government on 3D printing projects and reduction in manufacturing cost, along with process downtime, will drive the market demand.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Desktop 3D printer market is projected to be worth USD 5,129.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The industry for desktop 3D printer is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application for 3D printing in consumer products, and medicals, among others. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build very intricate tailored designs are driving the market growth.

The latest research report serves as a perfect example of the precise analysis of the global Desktop 3D printer market. It includes the ToC, list of tables and figures, research methodology, geographic segmentation, competitive landscape, future developments, and technological innovation. Moreover, the report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Desktop 3D printer industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain. However, the latest study expounds on the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath, with respect to this industry. Furthermore, the major aspects of the market have been discussed in the report, with expert opinions on the current status of the market.

Key Highlights From The Report

• In September 2020, Stratasys, a leading market player, made an announcement about the signing of a technical collaborative agreement with Team Penske, a motorsport outfit firm.

• In the medical sector, desktop 3D printer are used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market.

• Digital fabrication technology has made desktop 3D printing cost-effective and less time-consuming. A variety of materials can be used for the prototype application, such as cheap PLA, durable nylon, impact-resistant ABS, and others.

Key Players operating in the Desktop 3D Printer industry are:

Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Tinkerine Stidios Ltd., XYZ printing Inc., M3D, Tiertime Corporation, Shining 3D, Markforged, Zortrax, and Ultimaker, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global desktop 3D printer market on the basis of material, technology, industry vertical, and region:

• Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Metals

o Plastics

o Composites

o Others

• Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

o Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

o Inkjet Printing

o Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

o Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

o Stereolithography (SLA)

o Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

o PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)

o Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

o Direct Light Projection (DLP)

o Others

• Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Engineering

o Consumer Products

o Healthcare

o Education

o Printed Electronics

o Food and Culinary

o Jewelry

o Others

The Global Desktop 3D Printer Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Desktop 3D Printer market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Desktop 3D Printer Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Desktop 3D Printer market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Desktop 3D Printer market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the Desktop 3D Printer Market Report:

• The report encompasses Desktop 3D Printer market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

• An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

• Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

• Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

• The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Desktop 3D Printer industry

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

