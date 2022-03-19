Patient Experience Technology Market Will Register at CAGR of 10.7% by 2026, Sodexo, CipherHealth, HybridChart, GetWell

ReportsnReports

Patient Experience Technology Market research report gives methodical ideas about the current scenario of the global market, recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, capacity, production value, mergers and acquisitions based on several market dynamics.

The Patient Experience Technology Market is projected to reach USD 299 million by 2026 from USD 179 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is driven by factors such as the favorable government regulations and initiatives to promote the adoption of HCIT solutions, the advantages of patient rounding solutions, and the growing number of collaborations and partnerships between stakeholders.

However, factors such as the high investments for IT infrastructure and the shortage of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

“Technology segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

Based on components, the US patient experience technology market is segmented into

technology and consulting services.

The technology segment accounted for the largest share of the US patient experience technology market in 2020. It is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as technology is an indispensable part of the patient experience journey.

“Acute Care Facilities segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the US patient experience technology market in 2020”

Based on facility types, the US patient experience technology market is segmented into

acute care,

post-acute care,

and non-acute care facilities.

Acute care facilities accounted for the largest share of the US patient experience technology market in 2020. This can be attributed to the increased adoption of patient experience solutions by acute hospitals, the rapidly growing geriatric population, and the growing adoption of patient-centric care in acute hospitals.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (41%), Tier 2(31%), and Tier 3 (28%)

By Designation: C-level (44%), Director-level (35%), and Others (21%)

By Demand Side: Hospital (41%), Payer(34%), Government institute(25%)

Research Coverage:

The report studies the US patient experience technology market based on component and facility type.

The report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth

The report evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

The report studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the US patient experience technology market

The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to US region

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the US patient experience technology market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Table Of Contents: Patient Experience Technology Market:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Us Patient Experience Technology Market: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.5.1 Scope-Related Limitations

1.5.2 Methodology-Related Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

Figure 2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type (Supply And Demand Side) And Designation

2.2 Market Size Estimation Methodology

Figure 4 Research Methodology: Hypothesis Building

2.3 Top-Down & Bottom-Up Approaches

Figure 5 Research Methodology: Market Estimation

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation Methodology (Top-Down Approach): Segmental Analysis

2.4 Market Data Estimation And Triangulation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Risk Assessment

Table 1 Risk Assessment: Us Patient Experience Technology Market

2.7 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Us Patient Experience Technology Market, By Component, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Us Patient Experience Technology Market, By Facility Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Us Patient Experience Technology Market Overview

Figure 10 Favorable Government Regulations And The Advantages Of Patient Rounding Solutions Are Key Factors Driving Market Growth

4.2 Us Patient Experience Technology Market, By Facility Type

Figure 11 Acute Care Facilities To Dominate The Us Patient Experience Technology Market During The Forecast Period

4.3 Us Patient Experience Technology Market, By Component And Facility Type (2021)

Figure 12 The Technology Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Us Patient Experience Technology Market In 2021

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 13 Us Patient Experience Technology Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Favorable Government Regulations And Initiatives To Promote The Adoption Of Hcit Solutions

5.2.1.2 Advantages Of Patient Rounding Solutions

5.2.1.3 Growing Number Of Collaborations And Partnerships Between Stakeholders

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Investments For It Infrastructure

5.2.2.2 Shortage Of Skilled It Professionals In The Healthcare Industry

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Proven Benefits Of Patient Experience Solutions In Improving The Financial Performance Of Hospitals

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Related To Data Security

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Us Patient Experience Technology Market

6 US Patient Experience Technology Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

Table 2 Us Patient Experience Technology Market, By Component 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2 Technology

Table 3 Us Patient Experience Technology Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.1 Patient Rounding

6.2.1.1 Patient Rounding Improves Patient Satisfaction Scores In Healthcare Organizations—A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

6.2.2 Patient Experience Surveys

6.2.2.1 Patient Experience Surveys Convert Subjective Reviews Into Quantifiable And Meaningful Data—A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

6.3 Consulting Services

6.3.1 Consulting Services Provide Expert Consultancy To Ensure Solutions And Process Optimization

7 US Patient Experience Technology Market, By Facility Type

7.1 Introduction

Table 4 Us Patient Experience Technology Market, By Facility Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2 Acute Care Facilities

Table 5 Us Patient Experience Technology Market For Acute Care Facilities, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.1 Acute Hospitals

7.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases And Subsequent Growth In Patient Volumes In Acute Hospitals To Drive Market Growth

7.2.2 Children’s Hospitals

7.2.2.1 Increasing Number Of Children’s Hospitals Taking Efforts To Provide Quality Medical Care As Well As Entertainment For Children—A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

7.2.3 Academic Medical Centers

7.2.3.1 Better Communication With Medical Students To Drive The Adoption Of Patient Experience Solutions In Academic Medical Centers

7.2.4 Military Treatment Facilities

7.2.4.1 Military Health System Offers Healthcare Benefits And Services Through Programs—A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

7.2.5 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

7.2.5.1 Adoption Of Patient Experience Surveys Leading To Improved Performance Of Ascs To Growth Market Growth

7.3 Post-Acute Care Facilities

Table 6 Us Patient Experience Technology Market For Post-Acute Care Facilities, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.1 Long-Term Acute Facilities

7.3.1.1 Long-Term Acute Facilities Are The Fastest-Growing Treatment Facilities For The Elderly

7.3.2 Skilled Nursing Facilities

7.3.2.1 Increasing Number Of Skilled Nursing Facilities Will Drive The Growth Of The Market

7.3.3 Other Post-Acute Care Facilities

7.4 Non-Acute Care Facilities

Table 7 Us Patient Experience Technology Market For Non-Acute Care Facilities, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.1 Physicians’ Offices

7.4.1.1 Increasing Number Of People Seeking Treatment At Physicians’ Clinics Based On Positive Online Reviews To Drive Market Growth

7.4.2 Clinics

7.4.2.1 Growing Number Of Clinics Adopting Modern Approaches To Treatment And Digitized Workflows To Drive Market Growth

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Developments

Figure 14 Key Developments By Prominent Players In The Us Patient Experience Technology Market

8.3 Market Ranking

Figure 15 Us Patient Experience Technology Market Ranking, By Key Player, 2020

8.4 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition & Methodology

8.4.1 Stars

8.4.2 Pervasive Players

8.4.3 Emerging Leaders

8.4.4 Participants

Figure 16 Us Patient Experience Technology Market: Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

8.5 Competitive Situations And Trends

8.5.1 Product Launches

Table 8 Product Launches, January 2019–June 2021

8.5.2 Deals

Table 9 Deals, January 2019–June 2021

9 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products & Services Offered, Recent Developments, And Mnm View (Key Strengths/Right To Win, Strategic Choices Made, And Weaknesses And Competitive Threats))*

9.1 Key Players

9.1.1 Vocera Communications Inc.

Table 10 Vocera Communications Inc.: Business Overview

Figure 17 Vocera Communications Inc.: Company Snapshot (2020)

9.1.2 Press Ganey Associates

Table 11 Press Ganey Associates: Business Overview

9.1.3 Qualtrics International Inc.

Table 12 Qualtrics: Business Overview

Figure 18 Qualtrics: Company Snapshot (2020)

9.1.4 Sodexo

Table 13 Sodexo: Business Overview

Figure 19 Sodexo: Company Snapshot (2020)

9.1.5 Huron Consulting Group

Table 14 Huron Consulting Group: Business Overview

Figure 20 Huron Consulting Group: Company Snapshot (2020)

9.1.6 Aramark

Table 15 Aramark: Business Overview

Figure 21 Aramark: Company Snapshot (2020)

9.1.7 Cipherhealth

Table 16 Cipherhealth: Business Overview

9.1.8 Accenture Plc

Table 17 Accenture Plc: Business Overview

Figure 22 Accenture Plc: Company Snapshot (2020)

9.2 Other Players

9.2.1 Getwell Network Inc.

Table 18 Getwell Network Inc.: Business Overview

9.2.2 Hybridchart Inc.

Table 19 Hybridchart Inc.: Business Overview

