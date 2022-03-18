SB1053 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-03-18
WISCONSIN, March 18 - An Act to renumber and amend 108.221 (1) (a) and 108.221 (2); to amend 102.85 (1) (a), 102.85 (1) (b) and 102.85 (2) (intro.); and to create 16.40 (24), 102.85 (1) (c), 102.85 (1) (d), 102.85 (2j), 102.85 (2k), 103.005 (4m), 108.221 (1) (a) 2., 108.221 (2) (b), 182.01 (7) and 601.41 (12) of the statutes; Relating to: employee misclassification. (FE)
Status: S - Labor and Regulatory Reform
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|3/18/2022 Sen.
|Fiscal estimate received
|3/15/2022 Sen.
|Failed to pass pursuant to Senate Joint Resolution 1
|895
