The Nanolume Pain Tracking App is Now Available on Major App Stores
The Nanolume pain tracking app is designed to help track pain without any hassle. Download the App from Google Play and Apple App Store.
Awesome App Best tool for tracking pain. I absolutely love this App. I've used other pain tracker apps, but none compares to this one. The detailed information is very helpful to your physician.”SOMERSET, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pain tracker app, which doubles as a diary, is designed to help pain patients record the daily occurrences, intensities, and locations of the pain. As a result, patients can create a diary that can be shared with a healthcare practitioner for a more accurate diagnosis.
— Nonnina A.
Nanolume provides users the option to choose from pre-defined pain types or create customized pain types, which in turn creates a graphical representation of your pain. The app also features a Numeric Rating Scale (NRS) that helps users to define the intensity of pain. Additionally, the app automatically calculates the total surface area of pain affecting the users' bodies and provides a percentage of the total pain coverage.
Pain is a subjective sensation that can't be measured and its assessment relies solely on a patient's ability to communicate it with their healthcare practitioners. Nanolume significantly improves that communication, helps users track pain more effectively, and identify trends that might otherwise go unnoticed.
The Nanolume pain tracking app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. To download the app, please visit App Store or Google Play.
Ronald Harbut
Nanolume
info@nanolume.com