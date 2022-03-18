More about Gov. Kemp Signs HB 304, Temporarily Halts State Gas Tax Through End of May

Submit Release
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today signed HB 304 to temporarily suspend the state's excise tax on motor fuel sales. The law is now in effect and will remain in effect through May 31, 2022.

Governor Kemp, in addition to Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, Speaker David Ralston, and the many members of the House and Senate who voted in favor of this important measure, would like to thank the following bill sponsors of HB 304:

  • Floor Leader Jodi Lott
  • Chairman Chuck Hufstetler

The Georgia Department of Revenue created a FAQ and Motor Fuel Policy Bulletin with additional information. Both documents are posted on their website. For more information, contact Taxpayer Services at [email protected] or at 1-877-423-6711 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Price gouging laws are currently in effect. To report a complaint to the Office of the Attorney General, click here.Chairman Chuck Hufstetler

