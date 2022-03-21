Several Penney and Associates lawyers receive high designations for 2022
It is an honor to again receive both the Super Lawyer designation and Peer and Judicial Preeminent AV rating by the distinguished Martindale-Hubbell ratings for 2022.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several Penney and Associates lawyers receive high designations for 2022
Managing partner Frederick Penney answers questions about the latest awards given to the lawyers at Penney and Associates. https://www.penneylawyers.com/ . For over 30 years Penney and Associates, Injury lawyers had moved the needle in experience and expertise in the personal injury field. Founder and managing partner Frederick Penney has always believed that hiring only the best lawyers and having the most experienced partners allows maximum recovery on the cases they are working on. Recently many influential lawyer rating systems announced their 2022 designees and a number of the lawyers listed were from Penney and Associates.
Not surprising the youngest lawyer in Penney and Associates, Garrett Penney, was named Northern California Super Lawyer Rising Star. For as young as Garrett is, he has already had three personal injury trials to verdict in 2021, several which were in the millions of dollars. https://www.superlawyers.com/ .
Garrett works as an associated lawyer under the highly experienced Penney and Associates partner Kevin Elder who with partners Stewart Galbraith and Kent Luckey are designated as American Board of Trial Advocates, a very highly sought-after designation that requires a lawyer to have extensive trial experience in their field of personal injury. https://www.penneylawyers.com/about-our-firm/ . Only one percent of eligible trial lawyers become members of ABOTA. https://cal-abota.org/whatAbotaIs.asp . Partner Kevin Elder heralds the work of young associate Garrett Penney. “It has been a pleasure to have Garrett Penney by my side prosecuting some of the most difficult and high-profile cases in California. The quality of his work is unprecedented for amount of time he has been practicing law. He is truly gaining valuable personal injury trial experience.”
For over 130 years, the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rating has distinguished the country’s elite attorneys. For many years, including 2022, Frederick Penney the Managing Partner of Penney and Associates Injury Lawyers has been awarded the highest “AV Preeminent Rating.” Not only is this designation been bestowed upon Mr. Penney, but he has also received the highest Preeminent AV rating by the Judiciary, a designation even more prestigious than that from only his colleagues. An AV Preeminent Peer and Judicial review of AV Preeminent is only attached to fewer than 5% of the lawyers across the United States. https://www.martindale.com/ratings-and-reviews/
Frederick Penney states, “It is an honor to again receive both the Super Lawyer designation and Peer and Judicial Preeminent AV rating by the distinguished Martindale-Hubbell ratings for 2022. Though these accolades are wonderful, I could not have obtained any of this without the hard-working staff and attorneys at Penney and Associates Injury Lawyers. It truly takes a team to become successful.”
Within the last few months, the teams of lawyers at Penney and Associates have prevailed on several cases involving motor vehicle accidents. Most notable is the case against a Lyft driver and the “mother-ship” Lyft itself. This case was critical for several reasons including but not limited to the fact that it was found during the trial that the Lyft driver was an “ostensible agent” of Lyft itself. In other words, Penney’s firm was able to get past the insurance policy of just the driver and go after Lyft company itself. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penney-and-associates-hits-lyft-with-a-six-million-dollar-verdict-in-sacramento-301439905.html . This is just one example of the hard work, praise and success of those at Penney and Associates have received for 2022 from reputable legal ratings systems, their colleagues, and the judiciary.
