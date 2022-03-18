When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

The Salsa Texan of Flower Mound, Texas is voluntarily recalling its regular and burrito sized packages of Coconut Flour Tortillas because they may contain undeclared wheat. People who have allergies to wheat, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled tortillas were distributed nationwide through the mail, following orders made via the social media platforms, FaceBook and Instagram. The recalled tortillas were also sold at various Farmers Markets in Texas the months of August and September 2021. Farmers Market locations include: Canton First Monday, Lucas, Texas Community Market, St. Michael’s, Red Tent Market at Willowbend, Luscombe Farm, Rockwall, Garland and Heath.

The product comes in a clear plastic package marked with The Salsa Texan on the top and with the phrase Gluten-Free on the label.

Customers with Celiac disease and gluten sensitivity have confirmed illness following consumption of the recalled tortillas.

The voluntary recall was initiated after it was discovered that the wheat containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected. Consumers who have purchased The Salsa Texan tortillas marked Gluten-Free are urged to destroy them if they have an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or gluten and may contact The Salsa Texan for a full refund for tortillas purchased in August and September, 2021. Consumers with questions regarding this product should contact the company at 214-850-9498. M-Friday 9:00-5:00p.m. cst