Ecology welcomes public to offices

With declining COVID case rates in Washington and the removal of the mask mandates for most of the state, we are progressing into the next phase of our agency’s COVID emergency response.

Appointments no longer required

On March 21, we are removing the requirement to schedule an appointment to visit our offices. We do encourage visitors to call ahead to make an appointment so we have the right staff available.

To schedule an appointment, please visit the contacts page on our website. If unsure where to start, contact our main reception at 360-407-6000 or a region office reception desk. More information about requesting an appointment is available to at ecology.wa.gov/coronavirus.

What to expect when visiting our offices

We continue to take safety precautions within our offices. Here's what you can expect if you plan to schedule time with our staff or visit any of our facilities:

You need to complete an online health screening at healthscreening.ecology.wa.gov before visiting our office

Health screenings can also be completed on a kiosk at one of our office entrances or on your mobile phone; we have a QR code at our entryway for easy access to the health screen app

Visitors are not required to wear a mask but are welcome to voluntarily mask

For more updates on our COVID safety protocols and other updates, please visit COVID updates.