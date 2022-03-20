Ronn Torossian Releases ‘How to Create a PR Report’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, a leading PR executive says there are several steps that PR professionals need to take if they are looking to create an effective PR report for a client. It's important to go through every outlined step below to create a PR report that's both detailed and effective, so the other party involved in the report understands the performance of any PR efforts.

Reporting Software

Before creating a public relations report, PR professionals should try to figure out which type of software can help them generate updates to their campaigns most effectively. Plenty of public relations professionals use software that can create visually appealing results that are easy to understand, and that can streamline the formatting process of the report. On the other hand, other PR professionals might find simple word processing documents sufficient for explaining their PR efforts and findings.

Tasks

The best way to begin creating a PR report is to list the tasks that a PR professional or agency has completed in the last month, quarter, or year. The timeline depends on the type of report that's being created. PR professionals should also include bullet points in their report to improve readability and use numbers and dates whenever possible. For instance, for an event promotional campaign, agencies can note that they helped their clients get two different event sponsors, for $250,000 each.

Metrics

Key performance indicators (KPIs), or metrics, show PR agencies and their clients how much interaction the target audience has had with the client, or a campaign, over a period of time. The metrics tend to refer to digital behaviors since most PR professionals execute their PR strategies in the digital space. For this reason, they can track PR metrics using specialized tools. One of the metrics that a PR report should include is the website traffic, which refers to the number of people that visit a client's website. The website traffic metric can also be further broken down by region, device, and demographic, to better understand whether a business is able to reach its target audience. The report can also include the social media engagement rate of a business, which shows clients the number of times that the target audience has liked, shared, or commented on social media posts from the client. The volume of mentions metric demonstrates the number of times that other people have mentioned a client across any digital platform. Lastly, the share-of-voice metric measures the number of brand mentions a client receives, against the number of mentions that a competitor receives.

Images

Most of the software that is used to create PR reports include a feature that transforms written data into a visual representation such as a graph or a chart. This type of image can make it easier for clients to understand the impact of the presented data and can hold their attention during presentations.

Testimonials and Feedback

If a client is currently providing their solutions to a test group, the PR report should also include testimonials and feedback for that solution, aside from the metrics. Feedback and reviews can provide additional information about how consumers perceive a company and its solutions. This information can also be used to show stakeholders the positive impact of a PR campaign and can improve the progress toward the campaign's goals.

Ronn Torossian is an NYC-based entrepreneur and executive.