Malaysian Prime Minister to pay official visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, March 18 -

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob (right) announces his cabinet in Putrajaya, Malaysia, August 27, 2021. The PM will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from March 20-21. XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI – Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from March 20-21 at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

Việt Nam and Malaysia have a long-standing friendship with excellent cooperation in many areas since they established diplomatic relations on March 30, 1973.

Since then, the bilateral ties have flourished, especially after being advanced to a strategic partnership in 2015. Despite challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, two-way trade reached US$12.5 billion in 2021, up 25.5 per cent from the previous year. VNS