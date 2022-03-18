Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC Also Provides Drain Cleaning and Fixing of Clogged Sinks Aside from Furnace Repair and Installation

/EIN News/ -- Davenport, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

The Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, a company that provides furnace repair and installation in Davenport, Iowa and surrounding areas during the cold months wants to emphasize that they also offer services for the water pipe system in the home, including drain cleaning and fixing of clogged sinks. Just like with the home heating system, failure of the water pipe system can be very stressful for the residents of a home. In this regard, their services include: drain cleaning; sewer repair; repair and installation of water heating system; shower drain repair; toilet repair and replacement; camera inspection; sink repair; sump pump repair and replacement; fixture replacements; on demand (tankless) water heating system; remote monitoring and flood alarms; battery backup systems; maintenance agreement (includes annual inspection); and leak repair.

They also offer service partner agreements that provide a number of benefits. These include: no emergency service fees; high-performance tune up; priority service; 100 percent satisfaction guarantee; reminders sent to service partners; 10 percent price off; transferable agreement; and service provided by professional and qualified technicians.

Bill Durand, General Manager for Northwest, says, “Don’t let your plumbing get in the way of your busy life. Clogged drains, leaky pipes, misbehaving toilets and backed up showers always bring extra stress into your life. Let one of our professional plumbers help you take care of your issue so you can get back to what’s important to you. From the time your call first comes in, until our Northwest plumber leaves your driveway, you will find that we provide courteous, prompt and professional service. Our professional and knowledgeable technicians will help you with any of your plumbing needs and give you all the information to make repair decisions.”

And for the home’s heating needs, Northwest offers a range of services. These include: annual heating system check; humidifier installation; furnace repair and installation; geothermal systems; steam heat; boiler repair and installation; mini-splits (ductless); high-efficiency heating and cooling systems; hot water heat; maintenance agreement (includes annual system check); and zoning.

Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC also offers financing options through the help of their partner, GreenSky®. Whether it is funding for heating or plumbing needs, it is easy for homeowners and other property owners to apply for financing. They can simply hit the “apply now” button on the plan that they have chosen in order to get started. This is a fast and easy way of applying for financing that is done online and will only require a few minutes. Once the application is approved the client will get an account number and an expiration date. This shopping pass can typically be used for four months but it can only be used for services provided by Northwest.

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC also provides air conditioning services, especially during the hot summer months. Their AC technicians are not just skilled and knowledgeable in the replacement of broken AC units but also in repairing those units that can still be used, saving the customer some money. And their White Glove Guarantee offers assurance that their technicians will leave the home as clean as it was before they arrived. AC services include: annual AC system check; air conditioner repair and installation; mini-split ductless cooling; air purification and air quality systems; service partner agreements; and zoning.

Founded in 1923, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has grown into one of the top providers of residential plumbing, heating and cooling services in the Quad City area and neighboring areas. Currently, they provide their services to the Quad Cities, made up of Moline and Rock Island, Illinois, Davenport and Bettendorf, Iowa, and the neighboring regions in Scott, Rock Island, Henry, Clinton, Muscatine, and Cedar counties.

Homeowners and other property owners who need heater and plumbing services can visit the Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC website, or contact them on the telephone or through email. They are open 24 hours a day, at any day of the week. Those who are interested are also advised to check for their special of the month indicated on their website.

