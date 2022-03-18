PHILIPPINES, March 18 - Press Release March 18, 2022 Bicam panel approves creation of EDCOM II; Gatchalian assures education reforms The bicameral conference committee has approved the proposal to create the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II). For Senator Win Gatchalian, this is another step forward in pursuing reforms that will address the education crisis hounding the country. The reconciled version of the measure settled the differences between Senate Bill No. 2485 and House Bill No. 10308. The proposed measure seeks the creation of the EDCOM II to undertake a comprehensive national assessment and evaluation of the performance of the country's education sector. The purpose of the assessment and evaluation is to recommend transformative, concrete, and targeted reforms in the sector to make the Philippines globally competitive in both the education and labor markets. The national assessment shall review how the country's education agencies-the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)---observe their mandates under the law. The Commission's national assessment will also include recommendations on specific, targeted, and timebound solutions that will enable education agencies to improve their performance vis-à-vis measurable indicators and deliver accessible, inclusive and quality education that is at par with world standards. Gatchalian flagged how three international large-scale assessments--the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), the 2019 Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM), and the 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS)---all show that Filipino learners are failing to master basic competencies and lagging behind their peers abroad. "Bago pa tumama sa atin ang COVID-19, nahuhuli na ang ating mga kabataan pagdating sa kanilang pag-aaral at pinalala pa ito ng mga pinsalang dulot ng pandemya. Napapanahon ang paglikha sa EDCOM II upang magsulong ng mga reporma at tugunan ang krisis na hinaharap ng ating sektor ng edukasyon," said Gatchalian, co-author and sponsor of the measure. The Commission shall be composed of 10 members, five from the Senate and five from the House of Representatives. The Commission's co-chairpersons will be the Chairpersons of both the Senate Committees on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, and on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education and the Chairpersons of the House Committees on Basic Education and Culture, and on Higher and Technical Education. State think tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) shall serve as the research arm of the Commission. Gatchalian: Panukalang EDCOM II aprubado na sa bicam Aprubado na ng bicameral conference committee ang panukalang paglikha sa Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II). Para kay Senador Win Gatchalian, ito ay isang mahalagang hakbang sa pagpapatupad ng mga repormang tutugon sa krisis sa edukasyon. Niresolba sa bicameral conference ang mga pagkakaiba ng Senate Bill No. 2485 at House Bill No. 10308. Sa ilalim ng naturang panukala, ang EDCOM II ay magsasagawa ng komprehensibong pagrepaso at pagsusuri sa performance ng sektor ng edukasyon. Layunin ng gagawing pagsusuri ang pagrekomenda ng mga reporma na magsusulong sa competitiveness ng mga Pilipino sa parehong education at labor markets. Susuriin ng Komisyon kung paano tinutupad ang mandato ng tatlong ahensyang may kinalaman sa edukasyon: Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), at Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). Gamit ang resulta ng gagawing pagsusuri, magrerekomenda ang Komisyon ng mga tiyak at napapanahong mga solusyon upang mapaigting ng tatlong ahensya ang kanilang performance at iangkop ang kanilang mga programa sa global standards. Binalikan ni Gatchalian ang naging resulta ng tatlong international large-scale assessment--ang 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), ang 2019 Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM), at ang 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS)---kung saan lumalabas na hindi natututo nang husto ang mga mag-aaral sa bansa. Lumalabas din sa mga pag-aaral na ito na napag-iiwanan ng mga mag-aaral sa ibang bansa ang mga Pilipinong mag-aaral. "Bago pa tumama sa atin ang COVID-19, nahuhuli na ang ating mga kabataan pagdating sa kanilang pag-aaral at pinalala pa ito ng mga pinsalang dulot ng pandemya. Napapanahon ang paglikha sa EDCOM II upang magsulong ng mga reporma at tugunan ang krisis na hinaharap ng ating sektor ng edukasyon," ani Gatchalian, co-author at sponsor ng panukalang batas. Ang Komisyon ay bubuuin ng sampung kasapi, lima mula sa Senado at lima mula sa Kamara. Magiging co-chairpersons ng Commission ang mga Chairperson ng Senate Committees on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, at Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, kasama ang Chairperson ng House Committees on Basic Education and Culture at Higher and Technical Education. Ang Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) ang magsisilbing research arm ng Komisyon.