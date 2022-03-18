InkJetBiz Premiers New Mutoh XpertJet 661UF and XpertJet 461UF UV LED Printers
Mutoh XPJ 661UF and XPJ 461UF Tabletop UV LED Printers Launched for Imaging ADA Braille, promotional items, signage and other industrial applications.
Mutoh’s desktop UV printers have quickly become the leaders in UV printer imaging. InkJetBiz is excited to be working with Mutoh.”SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InkJetBiz is taking another step in providing a full complement of digital decoration products with the introduction of Mutoh’s XpertJet 661UF and XpertJet 461UF. The compact UV direct to object printers fit into any regular office, home-based business or small retail environment. The XPJ-461UF offers a print area of 19 x 13-inches and the XPJ-661UF has a print area of 19.02 x 23.3 inches. Both printers can be set up in either CMYK or CMYK + White + Varnish. The compact table top A2+ flatbed UV LED XPJ-661UF printer ships standard with a vacuum table and stand at no added cost.
— Elmira Mirnezami
According to Elmira Mirnezami, InkJetBiz Sales Executive, “Mutoh’s desktop UV printers have quickly become the leaders in UV printer imaging and with the launch of these new desktop units by InkJetBiz, it is expected that this trend will continue. We are excited to be working with Mutoh on this advancement in desktop UV imaging.”
Features
Mutoh’s XPJ-461UF and XPJ-661UF UV printers are chocked full of industry-leading features including:
• CMYK + White and Varnish Rigid and Flexible Inks
• Drop-on-demand Micro Piezo Inkjet Technology with Dot-sizes from 3.7 to 25.8 Picolitres
• UV-LED Local Dimming Technology for Differing Types of Substrates
• Removable Bed
- Large Front Cover for Easy Product Viewing
- Mutoh’s VerteLith RIP Software and FlexiDESIGNER Mutoh Edition
- Coming Soon - GO ColorMate Mac-based RIP for Mutoh Printers
- Prints on Huge Array of Substrates Up to 5.91 Inches Thick
- The XPJ-461UF has an Optional Vacuum Table
- The XPJ-661UF has Added Features Including
- Automatic Adjustable Table
- Vacuum Table Included
- Rotary Printing Option Allows Printing on Cylindrical Objects
- Braille and Embossed Text Capability
In addition to all the above features, InkJetBiz offers online training that incorporates Mutoh’s exclusive MUTOH’s exclusive training tool, the StartRight™ Kit. This kit is included with the XPJ-661UF and features Project Application Guides for the printer, including lessons, video instruction, sample output, blanks and a sample JIG with inserts. These materials offer users the opportunity to quickly get their printers up and running and add creative, textured signage capabilities to their shops. Instruction on using FlexiSIGN & Print MUTOH Edition 19 and its presets also are included in the kit, as well as a USB with course documents and online instruction modules.
Pricing and Availability
Both the XPJ-461UF and XPJ-661UF are available immediately from InkJetBiz. The list price for the XPJ-461UF is $20,995 and for the XPJ-661UF $28,995. The optional rotary spindle for the XPJ-661UF is $2,495. Both the Flexible and Rigid UV inks have a list price of $90 for 220 ml cassettes and come in CMYK + White and Varnish. When the initial UV printer is ordered, the user must purchase one of four start-up kits for $978.
For further information on this new offering by InkJetBiz, please go to: https://blog.inkjetbiz.com/inkjetbiz-presents-mutohs-xpertjet-661uf-and-xpertjet-461uf/.
