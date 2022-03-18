Col. Toby Alkire: Getting to know Training Center’s new commander

Training Center Command welcomes Col. Toby Alkire as the new commander as of March 6, 2022, in Camp Guernsey, Wyoming. Alkire has 24 years in the Army National Guard; first, as a 13E Cannon Fire Direction Control Specialist, and now, as the full-time Director of Joint Operations, J3, for the Wyoming Military Department.

A true Wyomingite, Alkire was born and raised in Torrington, a graduate from the University of Wyoming and has served all 24 years of his military service with the Wyoming Army National Guard.

As the J3, Alkire’s primary duties are to provide joint operational and strategic advice to the Director of the Joint Staff and Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, while working with all Wyoming Military Department entities and interagency partners.

Alkire’s favorite aspect of working where he does is seeing firsthand Service Members’ impact in their communities while supporting domestic operations. The National Guard had over 100 service members throughout Wyoming, supporting 18 cities and 26 medical facilities in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of my job is receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from the community members that our Service Members have supported during a crisis,” he said.

What surprises him the most about the guard are the opportunities, programs, and training events offered throughout the Wyoming Military Department, which can carry over into the civilian sector.

“The possibilities are endless, from traveling to Tunisia to extending our personal and military educations,” Alkire said.

His most memorable military moment was serving in Afghanistan as an aeromedical evacuation pilot. His team received an urgent medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) mission, where he transported an injured soldier to the hospital. A month later, Alkire ran into a Lieutenant in Kuwait, who asked me where I was from and about my unit patch.

“Come to find out that Lieutenant was the platoon leader of the Soldier we transported. He let me know that the Soldier did indeed survive the horrific incident and was grateful for the medical crew that extracted and treated him,” Alkire said. “Hearing this alone reminded me of why we all serve.”