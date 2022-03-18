HB 4298 of 2021

MICHIGAN, March 18 - Mobile homes: other; residents' right of first refusal in sale or lease of a mobile home park; provide for. Amends sec. 16 of 1987 PA 96 (MCL 125.2316). TIE BAR WITH: HB 4299'21, HB 4300'21, HB 4301'21, HB 4302'21, HB 4303'21, HB 4304'21

Last Action: 5/13/2021 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON REGULATORY REFORM